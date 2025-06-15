Israel is considering the liquidation of Iran's supreme leader

Israel does not rule out the physical elimination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as one of the options to counter Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to a high-ranking Israeli official, reports UNN.

An Israeli official said that the assassination of Khamenei "is not taboo" for the Israeli state and is being considered as a potential scenario in the event of Iran's further progress towards creating nuclear weapons.

The official stressed that the war between Israel and Iran will continue until Tehran abandons its nuclear program or until Israel deprives it of this opportunity once and for all.

Political observer of the Israeli TV channel Channel 12 Amit Segal, citing a source in the government, noted that the decision on the possible elimination of Khamenei will depend on a number of factors, including security assessments and the geopolitical situation.

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Together with him, the highest chain of command of the Air Force was also eliminated.

