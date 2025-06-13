Israel has been preparing strikes on Iran for eight months – Axios

Israel's military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been prepared in secrecy for more than eight months. It may last for several weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

It is noted that the campaign, which was officially launched by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to "eliminate" Iran's nuclear potential and its arsenal of ballistic missiles. According to Israeli officials, the operation may last at least several days or even weeks.

In the first hours after the start of the strikes, according to the publication, Israel tried to destroy Iranian nuclear scientists who are considered to be involved in the creation of nuclear weapons. At least two liquidated scientists from the estimated list of 25 people are reported. Several high-ranking Iranian generals, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the chief of staff, have also been eliminated.

Israel uses not only air strikes, but also sabotage operations. According to sources, Mossad employees work directly on Iranian territory, carrying out subversive activities at air defense facilities and missile infrastructure.

In the coming days, Israel is expected to continue striking underground nuclear facilities, including in Natanz, as well as defense industry facilities.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, the red flag of revenge was raised.

Iran has appealed to the United Nations with a request to immediately convene a meeting of the Security Council regarding the massive strikes by Israel, which Tehran called unprecedented.

New wave of strikes on Iran: explosions in Tabriz and Shiraz - media