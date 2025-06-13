$41.490.02
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel has been preparing strikes on Iran for eight months – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Israel has launched an operation to eliminate Iran's nuclear potential, which may last several weeks. The IDF has been preparing it for 8 months. The operation is aimed at Iran's nuclear potential.

Israel has been preparing strikes on Iran for eight months – Axios

Israel's military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been prepared in secrecy for more than eight months. It may last for several weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

It is noted that the campaign, which was officially launched by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to "eliminate" Iran's nuclear potential and its arsenal of ballistic missiles. According to Israeli officials, the operation may last at least several days or even weeks.

In the first hours after the start of the strikes, according to the publication, Israel tried to destroy Iranian nuclear scientists who are considered to be involved in the creation of nuclear weapons. At least two liquidated scientists from the estimated list of 25 people are reported. Several high-ranking Iranian generals, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the chief of staff, have also been eliminated.

Israel uses not only air strikes, but also sabotage operations. According to sources, Mossad employees work directly on Iranian territory, carrying out subversive activities at air defense facilities and missile infrastructure.

In the coming days, Israel is expected to continue striking underground nuclear facilities, including in Natanz, as well as defense industry facilities.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, the red flag of revenge was raised.

Iran has appealed to the United Nations with a request to immediately convene a meeting of the Security Council regarding the massive strikes by Israel, which Tehran called unprecedented.

New wave of strikes on Iran: explosions in Tabriz and Shiraz - media13.06.25, 14:24 • 1042 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
United Nations
Tehran
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
