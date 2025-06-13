New wave of strikes on Iran: explosions in Tabriz and Shiraz - media

Iranian sources report new Israeli air strikes in the country's northwestern region, including the areas of Tabriz and Shiraz. This was reported by UNN with reference to Israelinfo.

Details

According to the publication, explosions were heard near the airport of Tabriz. It is reported that attack drones were used, which damaged the railway infrastructure near the airport. Iranian air defense bases are located in the same area.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed strikes on Shiraz, where, according to reports, the command center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a missile production plant and an ammunition depot are located.

Victims have been recorded at the scene - reports the Lebanese TV network Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

Tehran also announced attacks in the western regions of the country. Iranian sources reported that one of the new strikes targeted a nuclear facility in Natanz.

The Israeli Home Front Command temporarily canceled the recommendation to stay in shelters, noting that the drone attack launched from Iranian territory was repelled outside the country. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force continues to intercept incoming aerial targets.

The Iranian president reacted to the events, saying that "the situation is under control" and warned that "the Zionist entity will regret its actions."

Reference

Tabriz and Shiraz are among the key strategic cities of Iran. Shiraz concentrates elements of the military-industrial complex. Tabriz, on the other hand, has important logistical importance and protected air defense facilities.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge was raised.

Iran has appealed to the United Nations to urgently convene a meeting of the Security Council regarding the massive strikes by Israel, which Tehran called unprecedented.