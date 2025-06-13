New wave of strikes on Iran: explosions in Tabriz and Shiraz - media

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 12292 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 31447 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 57878 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 158712 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 148502 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 74893 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 108183 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50260 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66183 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 59094 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 37172 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 38791 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 35702 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 50677 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 35631 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 32443 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 36425 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 51467 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 158712 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 148502 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 21107 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 40040 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 107574 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 119031 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 143026 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

New wave of strikes on Iran: explosions in Tabriz and Shiraz - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Iranian sources report Israeli strikes in Tabriz and Shiraz. The defeat of the IRGC command center, a missile factory and an ammunition depot has been confirmed.

New wave of strikes on Iran: explosions in Tabriz and Shiraz - media

Iranian sources report new Israeli air strikes in the country's northwestern region, including the areas of Tabriz and Shiraz. This was reported by UNN with reference to Israelinfo.

Details

According to the publication, explosions were heard near the airport of Tabriz. It is reported that attack drones were used, which damaged the railway infrastructure near the airport. Iranian air defense bases are located in the same area.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed strikes on Shiraz, where, according to reports, the command center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a missile production plant and an ammunition depot are located.

Victims have been recorded at the scene 

- reports the Lebanese TV network Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

Tehran also announced attacks in the western regions of the country. Iranian sources reported that one of the new strikes targeted a nuclear facility in Natanz.

The Israeli Home Front Command temporarily canceled the recommendation to stay in shelters, noting that the drone attack launched from Iranian territory was repelled outside the country. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force continues to intercept incoming aerial targets.

The Iranian president reacted to the events, saying that "the situation is under control" and warned that "the Zionist entity will regret its actions."

Reference

Tabriz and Shiraz are among the key strategic cities of Iran. Shiraz concentrates elements of the military-industrial complex. Tabriz, on the other hand, has important logistical importance and protected air defense facilities.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge was raised.

Iran has appealed to the United Nations to urgently convene a meeting of the Security Council regarding the massive strikes by Israel, which Tehran called unprecedented.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
United Nations
Tehran
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9