Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2700 views

On the night of May 15, Iran launched a missile strike on Israel, killing people and injuring hundreds. Dozens of people are considered missing after the shelling.

Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missing

On the night of May 15, Iran launched another missile strike on Israel. As a result of the attack, three people died, more than 200 were injured, and about 35 people are considered missing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Emergency Medical Service (MDA), the publication The Times of Israel, CNN.

Details

A spokesman for the Magen David Adom (MDA) organization said that the number of victims of the night missile attacks from Iran is about 200 people. The most affected were three cities in the north and center, as well as the capital Tel Aviv.

According to CNN, more than 100 people were injured in the central regions of Israel.

Batam-Yam

As a result of an Iranian missile strike on a building, three people died: an 80-year-old woman, a 69-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.

Later, rescuers pulled the body of an 8-year-old girl from under the rubble, bringing the death toll to four.

According to rescuers, more than 130 people were injured in Bat Yam and Rehovot as a result of the Iranian attack, including seriously wounded.

Rescuers are racing against time to extract people, fearing that the building may collapse

- writes The Times of Israel.

It is noted that about 35 people are still considered missing.

Tamra

In the city of Tamra in northern Israel, four victims of a missile strike were found.

The dead were Manar Khatib and her two daughters, 20-year-old Hala and 13-year-old Shada, as well as another relative, also named Manar.

Rehovot

In the city of Rehovot, an Iranian missile damaged a building belonging to the Weizmann Institute of Science. At least 37 people were injured.

A living man was found under the rubble at the site of the missile strike in Rehovot. Rescuers are working to free him.

The victim is alive and in satisfactory condition.

Let us remind you

On the night of Sunday, May 15, Iran struck another missile strike on Israel.

On the evening of June 14, Iran began a new wave of strikes on Israel, launching missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population in two cities in the north of the country.

