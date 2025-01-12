10 tons of fuel oil collected on Berdiansk Spit after Russian tanker accident

Work continues on the Berdiansk Spit to clean the Azov Sea coastline from fuel oil fractions. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region Yevhen Balytskyi.

Details

It is noted that the occupation authorities of Zaporizhzhia region have declared a state of emergency due to the oil spill.

A headquarters with representatives of relevant federal agencies is deployed in Zaporizhzhia region to take measures to eliminate the consequences of the tanker accident. On December 26, a federal emergency was declared due to the oil spill - Yevhen Balytsky writes .

He said that in Berdiansk, 24 vehicles and more than 200 people, including, among others, administration employees, city residents and volunteers, were involved in the response to the accident. The headquarters will clean up the area around the clock and monitor the entire Azov coast.

According to Balytsky, 5 km of the Berdiansk coastline, which is one third of the total length of the contaminated area, has been covered so far, and 398 bags weighing about 10 tons have been collected.

In the village of Kyrylivka, Melitopol city district, the collection of oil fragments has been completed: 6 bags with a total weight of approximately 100 kg were collected, 0.5 km of the coastline was surveyed, and no new contamination was found - He added.

The work on the Azov coast will continue on Monday, January 13, and will be carried out until the consequences of the fuel oil release are fully eliminated.

Recall

Fuel oil spilled as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers has already reached the coast in Zaporizhzhia region. In the area of occupied Berdiansk, two contaminated areas of tens of kilometers in length have been discovered.