"Hit" in occupied Luhansk: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Three powerful explosions were recorded in Luhansk, probably at an ammunition depot. A column of smoke from the explosions is visible from all over the city.
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, a "hit" is reported. The footage was shared by journalist Denis Kazansky on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"Luhansk. High-quality hit. Looks like an explosion of a warehouse," Kazansky wrote.
According to him, there were three powerful explosions in the city.
"The column of smoke is visible from all corners of the city," Kazansky said.
