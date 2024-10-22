“The house shook": an explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk
Kyiv • UNN
A loud explosion occurred in Berdiansk at around 15:25, shaking the doors and windows of the houses. Local residents report tangible vibrations and dull sounds throughout the day.
An explosion was heard in occupied Berdiansk, doors and windows shook in the houses, UNN reports with reference to Berdiansk MBA.
According to the MBA, in local chat rooms, Berdiansk residents reported a loud explosion that occurred around 15:25. Doors and windows shook in the houses.
"Wow, what was that? The door rattled," ‘My house shook,’ ‘There were noises almost all day today, but now it was very noticeable,’ Berdyansk residents wrote.
Traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeyko liquidated in occupied Berdiansk02.10.24, 15:42 • 16904 views