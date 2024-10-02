Traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeyko liquidated in occupied Berdiansk

Traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeyko was found dead in Berdiansk. His car exploded, reports UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to intelligence reports, on October 2, 2024, a car carrying traitor Vitaliy Lomeiko exploded near the sixth house on Krasnykh Partizan Street in the Liski neighborhood near the port in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

"Lomeiko is a judge of the Chernihiv District Court of Zaporizhzhia Oblast who remained in occupied Berdiansk, violated his oath of office in times of war and consciously and voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders," the statement said.

The intelligence agency emphasized that the fate of Vitaliy Lomeyko, who was involved in the repression of Ukrainians under occupation and war crimes, is a reminder to all traitors that serving the torturers of the Ukrainian people is dangerous to health and life.

A car with occupants was blown up in Melitopol. The DIU provided details of the mission