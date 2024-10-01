A car with occupants was blown up in Melitopol. The DIU provided details of the mission

Today, a VAZ 2110 car carrying occupants exploded near a plant of automobile and tractor parts in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, UNN reports citing the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"On October 1, 2024, on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, a VAZ 2110 car exploded near a tractor parts plant in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

There were three servicemen of the Russian occupation army in the cabin," the statement said.

DIU tells how the Ukrainian underground operates under occupation

According to intelligence, the operation to destroy the invaders involved in the brutal terror of the local population was carried out by Ukrainian underground fighters under the coordination of the GUR, setting a mine trap for the enemy.

The DIU reminded that every war criminal will be punished fairly.

