DIU tells how the Ukrainian underground operates under occupation

Each task carried out by the resistance movement is an incredible risk for an underground member, but people still continue to help Ukraine. Mostly they do so for ideological and patriotic reasons. An officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate told the Italian newspaper Il Foglio on condition of anonymity, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.

Over the 2.5 years of full-scale war, several dozen mysterious explosions of Russian occupiers' and collaborators' vehicles have occurred - some were killed, others were seriously injured. This is the work of Ukrainian partisans, - the statement said.

The underground also transmits important information about the movement of Russian forces and equipment, which allows Ukraine to respond in a timely manner - to strengthen its defense in the necessary areas of the front or to strike at the concentrations of enemy troops and equipment.

Sometimes unknown patriots of Ukraine paint symbolic graffiti on the streets of temporarily occupied cities to put psychological pressure on the enemy.

This is a signal to the occupiers that this is not their land. There are our people nearby, and they have not abandoned their intention to return their land, - said the Ukrainian military intelligence officer.

Contrary to what many people think, the Ukrainian underground does not gather together to plan active measures.

The curator of the resistance movement explained that agents can live in the same building and not know that they both work with Ukrainian intelligence.

This is a necessary condition for ensuring the safety of the underground, because the Russian special services do not stop hunting.

"They act according to the principle: throw a stone at everyone and maybe you'll hit a spy," the intelligence officer said, adding that sometimes it is necessary to reduce the activity of the underground in order not to endanger them.

Russian citizens also cooperate with the GUR, thus fighting the criminal Putin regime. One of their activities is quiet sabotage, for example, at the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

If a part of military equipment is made incorrectly or the drawing is incorrect, it also causes some destruction, - the scout added.

