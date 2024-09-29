DIU tells how the Ukrainian underground operates under occupation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 68035 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103625 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167221 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137962 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143192 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139079 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172827 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100286 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109949 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112049 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48722 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55438 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172828 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200207 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189129 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141892 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146652 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138062 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154942 views
Actual
DIU tells how the Ukrainian underground operates under occupation

DIU tells how the Ukrainian underground operates under occupation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20166 views

The Ukrainian underground in the occupied territories carries out sabotage and transmits intelligence information, risking their lives. Agents act autonomously for security, and even Russian citizens are involved in cooperation.

Each task carried out by the resistance movement is an incredible  risk for an underground member, but people still continue to help Ukraine. Mostly they do so for ideological and patriotic reasons. An officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate told the Italian newspaper Il Foglio on condition of anonymity, UNN reports with reference to the GUR.

Over the 2.5 years of full-scale war, several dozen mysterious explosions of Russian occupiers' and collaborators' vehicles have occurred - some were killed, others were seriously injured. This is the work of Ukrainian partisans,

- the statement said.

The underground also transmits important information about the movement of Russian forces and equipment, which allows Ukraine to respond in a timely manner - to strengthen its defense in the necessary areas of the front or to strike at the concentrations of enemy troops and equipment.

Sometimes unknown patriots of Ukraine paint symbolic graffiti on the streets of temporarily occupied cities to put psychological pressure on the enemy.

This is a signal to the occupiers that this is not their land. There are our people nearby, and they have not abandoned their intention to return their land,

- said the Ukrainian military intelligence officer.

Contrary to what many people think, the Ukrainian underground does not gather together to plan active measures.

DIU confirms elimination of russian colonel involved in training of "shahed" operatives28.09.24, 15:37 • 34439 views

The curator of the resistance movement explained that agents can live in the same building and not know that they both work with Ukrainian intelligence.

This is a necessary condition for ensuring the safety of the underground, because the Russian special services do not stop hunting.

"They act according to the principle: throw a stone at everyone and maybe you'll hit a spy," the intelligence officer said, adding that sometimes it is necessary to reduce the activity of the underground in order not to endanger them.

Russian citizens also cooperate with the GUR, thus fighting the criminal Putin regime. One of their activities is quiet sabotage, for example, at the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

If a part of military equipment is made incorrectly or the drawing is incorrect, it also causes some destruction,

- the scout added.

DIU cyber corps attacked over 800 servers in Russia - source27.09.24, 09:37 • 13663 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising