DIU cyber corps attacked over 800 servers in Russia - source

The DIU cyber corps attacked more than 800 servers across Russia, a source told UNN.

Details

According to the source of UNN, as a result of the operation of cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, more than 800 servers in different regions of the aggressor state were attacked between September 23 and 26.

According to a military intelligence source, the attack by the DIU cyber corps completely destroyed documents and data stored on the affected servers.

We are talking about the servers of military, administrative and financial institutions that support Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"The loss of data and documentation has led to a partial or complete shutdown of consumers and service providers in various industries, and will require additional resources to search for and recover data and once again demonstrate to the local population the low level of technical support in Russia," the source said.

It is noted that all data on the attacked servers has been deleted without the possibility of recovery.

DIU hackers attacked two Russian banks - source