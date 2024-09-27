DIU cyber corps attacked over 800 servers in Russia - source

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71490 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104012 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167839 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138287 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143398 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173088 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100570 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110250 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112359 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50957 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57627 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167839 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200467 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142074 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146777 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138187 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155061 views
DIU cyber corps attacked over 800 servers in Russia - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13664 views

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked more than 800 servers in different regions of Russia from September 23 to 26.

The DIU cyber corps attacked more than 800 servers across Russia, a source told UNN.

Details

According to the source of UNN, as a result of the operation of cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, more than 800 servers in different regions of the aggressor state were attacked between September 23 and 26.

According to a military intelligence source, the attack by the DIU cyber corps completely destroyed documents and data stored on the affected servers.

We are talking about the servers of military, administrative and financial institutions that support Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"The loss of data and documentation has led to a partial or complete shutdown of consumers and service providers in various industries, and will require additional resources to search for and recover data and once again demonstrate to the local population the low level of technical support in Russia," the source said.

It is noted that all data on the attacked servers has been deleted without the possibility of recovery.

DIU hackers attacked two Russian banks - source9/23/24, 11:59 AM • 73465 views

Anna Murashko

holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

