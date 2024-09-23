DIU hackers attacked two Russian banks - source

DIU hackers have attacked two Russian banks - this time among the "victims" are Rosselkhozbank JSC and Moscow Credit Bank PJSC, a source told UNN.

Details

According to a source of UNN, the working week began with another hacker attack on Russian banks. Informed sources say that the hacking was carried out by hackers of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

It is known that this time among the "victims" are JSC Rosselkhozbank and PJSC Moscow Credit Bank.

At the moment, according to the source of UNN, websites are down, there is no access to online banking services, and mobile applications are not working. The technical services of the banks cannot yet even estimate when the stable operation of the services will resume.

"These actions do not have a specific timeframe. The financial system of the Russian Federation will be hit exactly until the last occupier leaves the territory of Ukraine. the Russians must realize that every financial institution is a legitimate target for our security and defense forces, because they all participate in financing the occupation army," added our intelligence source.