Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103620 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137957 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182295 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

DIU confirms elimination of russian colonel involved in training of "shahed" operatives

DIU confirms elimination of russian colonel involved in training of "shahed" operatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34439 views

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, colonel kolomeytsev, head of the unmanned aerial vehicle center, was killed in kolomna. He was involved in the training of "shahed" operators and war crimes against Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the liquidation of russian colonel oleksiy volodymyrovych kolomeitsev, who was involved in the training of "shahed" operators, UNN reports.

On September 27, 2024, colonel oleksiy volodymyrovych kolomeitsev of the russian occupation army was killed in kolomna, moscow region of the russian federation. 51-year-old kolomeytsev was the head of the 924th State Center (military unit 20924) of unmanned aerial vehicles of the russian ministry of defense, which trains specialists in the combat use of drones, in particular "shaheeds", as well as UAV maintenance personnel

- the DIU said.

The intelligence added that the occupier is directly involved in russia's full-scale invasion and war crimes against Ukraine.

Recall

UNN sources reported that the operation to eliminate colonel kolomeytsev was carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Russian propagandist of the “Crab” was eliminated. The GUR provided details16.09.24, 17:16 • 48235 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
ukraineUkraine

