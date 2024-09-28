DIU confirms elimination of russian colonel involved in training of "shahed" operatives

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the liquidation of russian colonel oleksiy volodymyrovych kolomeitsev, who was involved in the training of "shahed" operators, UNN reports.

On September 27, 2024, colonel oleksiy volodymyrovych kolomeitsev of the russian occupation army was killed in kolomna, moscow region of the russian federation. 51-year-old kolomeytsev was the head of the 924th State Center (military unit 20924) of unmanned aerial vehicles of the russian ministry of defense, which trains specialists in the combat use of drones, in particular "shaheeds", as well as UAV maintenance personnel - the DIU said.

The intelligence added that the occupier is directly involved in russia's full-scale invasion and war crimes against Ukraine.

Recall

UNN sources reported that the operation to eliminate colonel kolomeytsev was carried out by the local resistance movement in coordination with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

