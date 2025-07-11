9 people injured, including a child: a bus crashed into a truck in Kyiv

An accident involving a shuttle bus occurred in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, resulting in at least 9 injuries. This was reported by UNN, citing the Kyiv National Police.

Details

The road accident took place today around 5:00 PM on Leonid Kadenyuk Avenue in the Dnipro district of the capital.

It has been preliminarily established that the public transport driver failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with a truck parked in the far right lane. As a result of the accident, at least 9 passengers of the shuttle taxi, including one minor girl, sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized. - the report states.

Currently, an investigative and operational group from the capital's main department, patrol police officers, and doctors are working at the scene.

Earlier, on July 10, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a Renault Master car, left running, spontaneously moved and fatally injured a 9-year-old boy.