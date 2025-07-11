9 people injured, including a child: a bus crashed into a truck in Kyiv

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 33578 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 57046 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 72236 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 51568 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 60099 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 59361 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 56493 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 47577 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 37704 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27904 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.7m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
Germany plans to buy more F-35 fighter jets from the US - PoliticoJuly 11, 07:19 AM • 18156 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 77643 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 80039 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 55587 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 27060 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 33608 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 57097 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 121025 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 145214 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 180568 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 11688 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 13058 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 56519 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 80938 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 57426 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

9 people injured, including a child: a bus crashed into a truck in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1550 views

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a shuttle bus collided with a parked truck, resulting in 9 passengers, including a minor, being hospitalized. The accident occurred around 5:00 PM on Leonid Kadenyuk Avenue due to the shuttle bus driver failing to maintain a safe distance.

9 people injured, including a child: a bus crashed into a truck in Kyiv

An accident involving a shuttle bus occurred in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, resulting in at least 9 injuries. This was reported by UNN, citing the Kyiv National Police.

Details

The road accident took place today around 5:00 PM on Leonid Kadenyuk Avenue in the Dnipro district of the capital.

It has been preliminarily established that the public transport driver failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with a truck parked in the far right lane. As a result of the accident, at least 9 passengers of the shuttle taxi, including one minor girl, sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized.

- the report states.

Currently, an investigative and operational group from the capital's main department, patrol police officers, and doctors are working at the scene.

Earlier, on July 10, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a Renault Master car, left running, spontaneously moved and fatally injured a 9-year-old boy.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9