Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian propagandist of the “Crab” was eliminated. The GUR provided details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48237 views

On September 15, propagandist Alexander Korobov, known as “Krab,” was killed in Belgorod. He worked for the Rossiya 1 channel, participated in war crimes and created propaganda materials for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A war criminal and  Kremlin propagandist, Alexander Koborov - "Krab" - has been killed in Russia, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to information available to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on September 15, 2024, in the city of Belgorod, the skull of Russian propagandist  Aleksandr Aleksandrovych Koborov, nicknamed "Crab," was broken - the accomplice in war crimes and the Kremlin's genocide of the Ukrainian people died from the injuries.

The propagandist worked for the Rossiya 1 channel and  headed its  Belgorod office. He passionately praised war criminals from the Russian army on the air of Skabeeva's programs. He also created products for the Ministry of Defense's resource, the Zvezda TV channel, and repeatedly received awards from the Kremlin dictator for this.

The "crab" was originally from the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory, Russia, where he was registered at 75 Komsomolskaya Street, building 2, apartment 23.

He actually lived in Belgorod at 45 Gubkin Street, building 1, apartment 23.

I periodically visited Moscow for instructions.

In the pursuit of recognition and rubles from his Kremlin masters, he was constantly doing dirty work far from his native place - for example,  in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The propagandist not only prepared false materials about the war, but also  personally participated in the commission of grave war crimes against Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminded that every war crime will be punished with justice.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies

