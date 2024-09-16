A war criminal and Kremlin propagandist, Alexander Koborov - "Krab" - has been killed in Russia, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to information available to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on September 15, 2024, in the city of Belgorod, the skull of Russian propagandist Aleksandr Aleksandrovych Koborov, nicknamed "Crab," was broken - the accomplice in war crimes and the Kremlin's genocide of the Ukrainian people died from the injuries.

The propagandist worked for the Rossiya 1 channel and headed its Belgorod office. He passionately praised war criminals from the Russian army on the air of Skabeeva's programs. He also created products for the Ministry of Defense's resource, the Zvezda TV channel, and repeatedly received awards from the Kremlin dictator for this.

The "crab" was originally from the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory, Russia, where he was registered at 75 Komsomolskaya Street, building 2, apartment 23.

He actually lived in Belgorod at 45 Gubkin Street, building 1, apartment 23.

I periodically visited Moscow for instructions.

In the pursuit of recognition and rubles from his Kremlin masters, he was constantly doing dirty work far from his native place - for example, in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The propagandist not only prepared false materials about the war, but also personally participated in the commission of grave war crimes against Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminded that every war crime will be punished with justice.