Zelenskyy listens to report of Chief of the GUR Budanov on Russia's plans for the end of the year
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine discussed with Kirill Budanov the intentions of Russian troops and the response to them. Zelenskyy received information about Russia's plans for the rest of the year and how to counter them.
On Tuesday, October 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. They discussed Russia's plans and counteraction to them. The head of state said this in Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
A report by the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Everything that military intelligence sees about the intentions of Russian troops by the end of this year, and our response to them
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych.