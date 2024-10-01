ukenru
Zelenskyy listens to report of Chief of the GUR Budanov on Russia's plans for the end of the year

Zelenskyy listens to report of Chief of the GUR Budanov on Russia's plans for the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17800 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with Kirill Budanov the intentions of Russian troops and the response to them. Zelenskyy received information about Russia's plans for the rest of the year and how to counter them.

On Tuesday, October 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. They discussed Russia's plans and counteraction to them. The head of state said this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

A report by the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Everything that military intelligence sees about the intentions of Russian troops by the end of this year, and our response to them

- Zelensky said. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine

