Occupants impose water supply restrictions in Berdiansk - CMA

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the occupiers are introducing hourly rwater supply restrictions, the head of the Berdiansk CMA Victoria Galitsyna said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

As noted, the communal collapse in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk caused by the invaders has reached a critical point. According to the fake authorities, the water supply networks are 95% worn out.

"Because of this, the occupiers are introducing hourly water supply restrictions in the city: from 9:00 to 17:00; from 22:00 to 6:00. Thus, the occupiers are switching from emergency shutdowns to periodic shutdowns. Most of the day, there will be no water supply in the city," the CMA noted.

