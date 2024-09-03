ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122606 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126115 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206311 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157682 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155213 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143913 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112530 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190664 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105159 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 66296 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 78529 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 51970 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101383 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 88045 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202416 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217264 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205166 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 13604 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 34396 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151840 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150996 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154997 views
In occupied Berdiansk, Russians opened a Russian Guard class in a school

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21252 views

In occupied Berdiansk, a “specialized” class of the Russian Guard was opened at school No. 10. The occupiers are actively militarizing young people through various organizations and changing curricula to destroy Ukrainian identity.

In the new school year, a “specialized” Russian Guard class was opened in school No. 10 in Russian-occupied Berdiansk. This was stated by the head of the Berdiansk MVA Victoria Galitsyna, reports UNN.

Details

According to Galitsina, Russians and local occupiers' accomplices prioritize the militarization of youth in the occupation.

For example, the occupiers held paramilitary competitions on the basis of the captured Krasna Hvozdika. Organizations such as the “Yunarmiya”, the center for military sports training and patriotic education of youth “Warrior”, another organization “Region of the Young” and many others continue to operate in the city and district.

Russia is implementing a new strategy to militarize youth - British intelligence03.09.24, 14:50 • 15412 views

The occupiers also carry out “work” with young people, or rather the imposition of Russian narratives, in the Orthodox gymnasium, which has been operating in occupied Berdiansk for two years. The opening of a “specialized” class in a secondary school emphasizes the occupiers' firm intention to destroy any mention of the children's belonging to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people under occupation, as well as to lay the foundation for the future replenishment of the Russian army reserve

- The head of the MBA said. 

Recall

The Center for National Resistance found out that the occupied territories are planning to change the curriculumby adding propaganda poems about the “special operation”. This is part of the policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainians, which is a sign of genocide.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

