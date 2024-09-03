In the new school year, a “specialized” Russian Guard class was opened in school No. 10 in Russian-occupied Berdiansk. This was stated by the head of the Berdiansk MVA Victoria Galitsyna, reports UNN.

Details

According to Galitsina, Russians and local occupiers' accomplices prioritize the militarization of youth in the occupation.

For example, the occupiers held paramilitary competitions on the basis of the captured Krasna Hvozdika. Organizations such as the “Yunarmiya”, the center for military sports training and patriotic education of youth “Warrior”, another organization “Region of the Young” and many others continue to operate in the city and district.

Russia is implementing a new strategy to militarize youth - British intelligence

The occupiers also carry out “work” with young people, or rather the imposition of Russian narratives, in the Orthodox gymnasium, which has been operating in occupied Berdiansk for two years. The opening of a “specialized” class in a secondary school emphasizes the occupiers' firm intention to destroy any mention of the children's belonging to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people under occupation, as well as to lay the foundation for the future replenishment of the Russian army reserve - The head of the MBA said.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance found out that the occupied territories are planning to change the curriculumby adding propaganda poems about the “special operation”. This is part of the policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainians, which is a sign of genocide.