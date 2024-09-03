The new youth strategy approved by the Russian government in August 2024 is aimed at preparing teenagers of pre-conscription age for military service. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to a report by the British Ministry of Defense, a new military training course is being introduced and funded in Russia with the start of the school year. The subject is part of the new program "Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Fatherland" for teenagers aged 15-18. The course consists of 11 lessons, designed for 68 class hours. It covers a range of topics, including general military combat and familiarization with small arms. The goal of the course is "to form values, acquire knowledge and skills that ensure readiness to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect the state.

It is noted that the new youth strategy, approved by the government in August 2024, is aimed primarily at psychological and physical preparation of adolescents of pre-conscription age for military service.

In addition, as pointed out by British intelligence, the number of children's summer camps where various military activities are held is increasing. The strategy notes that over the past 30 years, the values of young people have shifted from collectivism to individualism and from statism to cosmopolitanism.

The strategy argues that the ideological expansionism of Russia's geopolitical rivals has led to the weakening of traditional values and the rise of individualism. The new strategy aims to reverse this process, and the militarization of youth is an integral part of this process - reads the report of the British Ministry of Defense.

