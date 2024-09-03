ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100155 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 76218 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105400 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102189 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 62488 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 213645 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194301 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 36610 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50341 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153603 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152651 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156613 views
Russia is implementing a new strategy to militarize youth - British intelligence

Russia is implementing a new strategy to militarize youth - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15413 views

The Russian government has approved a new youth strategy aimed at preparing teenagers for military service. A new military training course for 15-18 year olds is being introduced, and the number of military children's camps is increasing.

The new youth strategy approved by the Russian government in August 2024 is aimed at preparing teenagers of pre-conscription age for military service. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to a report by the British Ministry of Defense,  a new military training course is being introduced and funded in Russia with the start of the school year. The subject is part of the new program "Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Fatherland" for teenagers aged 15-18. The course consists of 11 lessons, designed for 68 class hours. It covers a range of topics, including general military combat and familiarization with small arms. The goal of the course is "to form values, acquire knowledge and skills that ensure readiness to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect the state.

It is noted that the new youth strategy, approved by the government in August 2024, is aimed primarily at psychological and physical preparation of adolescents of pre-conscription age for military service.

 In addition, as pointed out by British intelligence, the number of children's summer camps where various military activities are held is increasing. The strategy notes that over the past 30 years, the values of young people have shifted from collectivism to individualism and from statism to cosmopolitanism.

 The strategy argues that the ideological expansionism of Russia's geopolitical rivals has led to the weakening of traditional values and the rise of individualism. The new strategy aims to reverse this process, and the militarization of youth is an integral part of this process

- reads the report of the British Ministry of Defense.

British intelligence: Russian troops in Ukraine suffer from lack of drinking water27.08.24, 17:56 • 27490 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

