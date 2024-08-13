British intelligence: Russian troops in Ukraine suffer from lack of drinking water

Some Russian military units fighting in Ukraine may be experiencing a shortage of drinking water amid the destruction of utility infrastructure as a result of Russian strikes. This is stated in a new report of the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to the British Ministry of Defense, due to the damage caused by the ongoing Russian strikes on utility infrastructure, it is now almost certain that the Russian military will have problems with water supply. Moreover, any water problems will be exacerbated by the heat, British intelligence emphasized.

On July 23, 2024, a pro-Russian military blogger reported that water rations for Russian pilots were limited to one liter per day. This is only a quarter of the minimum recommended water requirement for working in high temperatures. As a result, Russian pilots reportedly turned to local residents for water. The blogger asked Russian water companies to provide additional water to Russian military bases in Rostov, Voronezh, and the Crimean air bases.

Due to the lack of water, some Russian military units were forced to improvise by using stagnant puddles for their daily water needs. This has likely led to an increase in waterborne diseases among Russian soldiers. Lack of water, which leads to dehydration and increased risk of infection, will almost certainly affect morale and operational effectiveness - British intelligence believes.

Zelensky: Kursk is a disaster of Putin's war