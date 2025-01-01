The occupiers left the residents of the temporarily occupied territories without heat in the coldest season, UNN reports, citing the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to reports, more than half of the boiler houses that Russians tried to launch in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region failed. On New Year's Eve, most cities, especially Mariupol, were left without heating.

The main reason for this is the inaction of the collaborators

The National Resistance Center notes that local traitors:

- They are unable to organize the work of public utilities.

- They sent utility workers to “serve” in the enemy army.

- They do not pay salaries to those who stayed behind.

Recall

The water level in the Starokrymskoye reservoir is rapidly decreasing, threatening the water supply of Mariupol. A similar situation is observed in the Berdiansk reservoir, where the water level has dropped significantly since September.