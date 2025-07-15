Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions: what's the reason?

On the evening of July 15, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Air Raid Map of Ukraine, and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Attention! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons. We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and remain there until the end of the alert. - KCMA reported at 23:05 in Telegram.

"Threat of ballistic missile use from the south!", - warned the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air raid map as of 23:04.

