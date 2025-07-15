$41.840.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin seeks destruction, he must be forced to peace by force - Podolyak

Kyiv • UNN

 2036 views

The advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that the Russian dictator seeks murder and destruction, therefore military coercion is the only way to return the world to normalcy.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants murder and destruction, and therefore it is in the common interests of humanity to force him to peace by force. This was written on Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Podolyak noted, Putin "has already pissed off the whole world with his bloodthirstiness and lies - from the artificial intelligence Grok to the White House, from previously neutral Northern European countries to the Global South, where fewer and fewer people are willing to justify the genocide against Ukraine". He added that in the age of post-truth, the real truth is the truth of Ukrainians, which was suffered on the battlefield.

According to Podolyak, the need to use military coercion against Russia is no longer considered one of the versions of the future.

The Kremlin disrupted negotiations, and this necessity remained the only way to return the world to normalcy.

– stated the adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing FT, reported that US President Donald Trump "encouraged" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strike Russian territory. In a phone conversation that took place on July 4, he asked if the Armed Forces of Ukraine could strike Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

