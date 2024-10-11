Journalist Victoria Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity, is honored in downtown Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A rally in memory of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, is held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. Roshchyna was held in a Taganrog detention center and a colony in occupied Berdiansk, where she was tortured.
A rally in memory of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, is being held on Kyiv's Independence Square, UNN reports citing Radio Liberty.
The Media Initiative for Human Rights reported that Russia was holding Victoria Roshchyna in Taganrog Detention Center #2 in Rostov Oblast, Russia, and in Penal Colony #77 in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where prisoners are tortured.
The journalist stopped contacting her family on August 3, 2023. According to her father, on July 27, Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine (via Russia) in three days. At the time, Volodymyr Roshchyn said that the SBU confirmed to the family that Victoria had been captured by Russian forces.
