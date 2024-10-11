EU shocked by reports of journalist Victoria Roshchina's death in Russia - Stano
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission says the EU is shocked by reports of the death of journalist Victoria Roshchina in Russia. The EU calls on Moscow to comply with international law and stop violating the rights of prisoners.
European Commission spokesperson for foreign policy Peter Stano said that the European Commission was shocked by the news of the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina during her illegal detention in Russian penitentiary institutions, UNN reports citing PAP.
Details
At a press briefing in Brussels on Friday, Stano said that the European Commission expresses its condolences to the journalist's family and friends.
Stano emphasized that the EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the killings, physical attacks, unlawful detentions and other forms of intimidation and violence against journalists that they face in the course of their professional duties, especially during conflicts, not least in Ukraine.
"Human rights violations and abuses against journalists should not go unpunished. This has long been the position of the European Union," he said.
When asked whether the EU can do anything to protect the safety of prisoners, including political prisoners, held in Russian prisons, the spokesperson reminded that Russia remains a member of the UN and is therefore obliged to comply with international law, including the Geneva Convention.
"Russia should also be guided by its constitution, which also guarantees the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the right to adequate conditions and physical and psychological security. Russia is obliged to honor the commitments it has voluntarily made," Stano said.
He acknowledged that the European Union is aware of the Kremlin's failure to fulfill its commitments and that the international community must therefore mobilize to call on Moscow to stop violating international law, including international humanitarian law and the UN Charter, and to put pressure on the Russian regime to finally put an end to this illegal practice.