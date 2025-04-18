Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

The famous Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the new hero of the "Bachelor" project. The season is scheduled for autumn 2025. Tsymbalyuk announced this on his Instagram page, writes UNN.

Details

Just recently, in December 2024, there were rumors that the actor had broken up with businesswoman Svitlana Gotochkina. And although in February 2025 she assured her Instagram followers that everything was fine in their relationship and posted photos with gifts from her beloved, on April 18, the artist announced the new season of the romantic reality show.

He stunned his followers with the fact that he would be the man whose heart the girls would be fighting for.

Who is Taras Tsymbalyuk

Taras Tsymbalyuk was born in Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Cherkasy region, and after graduating from school, he entered the theater institute. One of his first serious acting roles was in the TV series The Last Janissary. The actor had the main role in the project, and Yuriy Belyaev and Armen Dzhigarkhanyan became his partners on the set. Later, Tsymbalyuk starred in STB's largest project, "The Serf." The actor played a simple blacksmith, Nazar, who is in love with the main character, Kateryna Verbytska. This was followed by filming in the new season of the crime detective series "Autopsy Will Show." In season 2, the actor played the prosecutor Ilya Levchenko, who stands in the way of the expert unit. In 2021, the melodrama "Unfaithful" premiered, where Taras Tsymbalyuk played one of the main roles. The actor's last work (before filming in "The Bachelor") was his participation in the TV series "Love and Fire" in 2025.

The movie star embodied the image of rescuer Taras Sakhno, who will be looking for a saboteur in the ranks of firefighters.

Personal life of the actor

Taras Tsymbalyuk has been married twice. The artist's first wife was his classmate, but the couple quickly realized that they were not right for each other and the couple broke up. In 2020, Tsymbalyuk proposed to stylist Tina Antonenko live on a dance show. This marriage also did not last long, the lovers divorced a year later.

After the divorce, Taras started dating Svitlana Gotochkina. At the end of last year, rumors appeared that the couple had broken up, and although neither Taras nor Svitlana officially announced this, Tsymbalyuk's participation in "The Bachelor" hints that this relationship is also over.

Scandals in which Tsymbalyuk was involved

In December 2020, the actor starred in the music video for the Russian band Leningrad "Mig". Tsymbalyuk explained that he agreed because he considered it a good experience, and added that the work on the video took place in Kyiv and he did not go to Russia.

Indeed, this is a difficult moment, I take it all very well, but I see it as a great experience. Our entire group was Ukrainian, we filmed everything in Kyiv, operators, directors. Every actor dreams of standing in such a shot. I sometimes lack this in Ukraine. I don't go to Russia, for example, to find all this, but I couldn't refuse, not to star in such a work - said Tsymbalyuk.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the actor said that he regretted that he had agreed to the filming.

Of course, now I would not agree to such material. It is clear that I would not star in principle in the clip of any Russian artist - said the artist.

Last year, Tsymbalyuk was caught in a scandal with Russian music. A video appeared on the Internet where the actor from Cherkasy region is having fun with his friends to Russian-language songs.

Later, he published a message on his page in which he admitted that it was his mistake.

Has everyone cursed me yet? Has everyone wished death on me and my loved ones? The fact that a public person appears in the social space and enemy music is turned on in the background is a pro**b. THIS IS MY ROUGH PRO**B! I admit it and I'm not going to blame it on circumstances now. I also don't want to justify myself and blame it on who turned it on. Pro**b - is pro**b! And it's only mine - he wrote.

