One of the deadliest attacks since July 2024: UN reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reacted to Russia's attack on Kyiv, noting that it was likely the deadliest attack in Kyiv in nearly a year. This is stated in a statement by the UN Monitoring Mission, reports UNN.

The combined missile and drone attack by the Russian armed forces on the night of June 16-17 is likely the deadliest attack on Kyiv in nearly a year. According to local authorities, at least 14 civilians were killed and 114 wounded in the attack in Kyiv. The UNHCHR team is working to verify the number of civilian casualties and assess the extent of the damage - the statement said.

According to Danielle Bell, Head of the UNHCHR, Kyiv was the most affected by yesterday's night attack targeting the whole of Ukraine.

There is currently information that at least 14 civilians have been killed and more than 100 injured, and this is likely the deadliest attack in Kyiv in nearly a year. Kyiv suffered a similar or greater number of civilian casualties on July 8, 2024, when at least 32 civilians were killed and 85 injured in an attack that also damaged the Okhmadit Children's Hospital - Bell said.

In addition to civilian casualties in Kyiv, at least one civilian was also killed and 19 injured in Odesa, as well as Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, as a result of the use of long-range weapons.

Last night's attack is an example of the serious threat posed by the tactic of simultaneously using missiles and large numbers of drones in populated areas, resulting in civilian casualties and severe suffering - added Bell.

Let us remind you

In the first five months of this year, the number of people killed and wounded among civilians due to Russian shelling almost 50% higher than the same period in 2024.

Kyiv and its surroundings at night were attacked by Russian troops with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles, with destruction from the upper floors to the basement.

As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, there are reports of 139 victims, 15 of whom died, but, unfortunately, this figure may change, because rescue and search operations are ongoing.