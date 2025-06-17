Keeping everyone within the Law: Kravchenko announced his task as Prosecutor General

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 66901 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 127366 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 121167 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 174209 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 159805 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 156325 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 130904 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106875 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 179166 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83432 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4m/s
54%
749mm
Popular news
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 91862 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 140254 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. June 17, 08:28 AM • 69378 views
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"11:15 AM • 11179 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 30329 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 260848 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 287215 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 309141 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 379971 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 432663 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 3692 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 88078 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 102493 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 163986 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118103 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Keeping everyone within the Law: Kravchenko announced his task as Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1550 views

Ruslan Kravchenko stated about the restoration of the role of the prosecutor's office, the return of trust and justice in every case. He promises the inevitability of punishment and the collection of evidence for The Hague.

Keeping everyone within the Law: Kravchenko announced his task as Prosecutor General

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that his task as Prosecutor General is to keep everyone within the Law, reports UNN.

My task as Prosecutor General will be clear and specific: to keep everyone within the Law

- Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He also revealed the main goal of his activity in this position:

  • restoring the role of the prosecutor's office as the main coordinator of the work of law enforcement agencies. During the war, competition between силовими структурами is unacceptable - we all have to work for a common goal: protecting the state and ensuring justice;
    • restoring confidence in the prosecutor's office, both from the public, the public, international partners, and directly from the Verkhovna Rada;
      • ensuring justice in every case;
        • inevitability of punishment;
          • gathering evidence for the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding the crimes of russia. No crime of theirs will go unpunished.

            Kravchenko is confident that the measure of justice cannot be the majority of votes.

            Justice cannot depend on the opinion of the prosecutor, based only on the formal compliance of the act with the article of the Criminal Code. When a person's fate is decided, it is necessary to see not only the offense, but also the person who committed it. We must take into account his life path, motive, reputation, circumstances under which it happened, and even the time when it happened. Because sometimes both a thief and a hero are judged by the same template

            - he noted.

            According to him, when making decisions, all aspects must be taken into account: what a person has done for our state, for its protection, for saving the lives of each of us. But the decision must be one - fair and lawful.

            It is unacceptable for a person to become an object of criminal prosecution only so that someone can fulfill a plan, justify their stay in office, or "highlight" a high-profile case in the media. Position and status cannot be an excuse for demonstrative justice

            - Kravchenko emphasized.

            Regarding justice, according to Kravchenko, it should also be applied to prosecutors.

            Together with the team of the State Tax Service, on the instructions of the President, we received an additional about 50 billion hryvnias this year. I know that people's deputies promised prosecutors to equalize salaries. Therefore, I ask you to fulfill your promise. The necessary funds are a minimal percentage of the overfulfillment of the plan that our team has achieved

            - he added.

            According to Kravchenko, real results are possible with effective interaction with the Verkhovna Rada, we must restore the parliament's trust in the prosecutor's office.

            One of the priorities is regular, substantive and responsible communication with the Verkhovna Rada, committees that exercise parliamentary control, as well as public reporting on the results of work. I am sure that we have serious work ahead to improve the legislation

            - he added.

            According to Kravchenko, no less important is the external dimension - the reputation of the prosecutor's office both inside the country and abroad, among international partners and in the media. Constant communication with the public should become another norm of the prosecutor's office. Among the important issues is preventing pressure on business and the media. I will also not allow illegal pressure on prosecutors.

            As for me personally - I do not bend or break. Therefore, I advise everyone not to waste time and forget about pressure. I represent not a political force, but the Law - and I am convinced that the prosecutor's office should remain outside of any political influence. I will act exclusively within the Constitution and laws of Ukraine. By the way, I have no relatives in the prosecutor's office and, I assure you, they will not appear there. I believe that an honest prosecutor's office, effective parliamentary control, coordination and trust between institutions are the basis of justice in our state. Justice does not look for convenient solutions, it requires courage, honesty and truth, despite any pressure. Someone in the session hall chose to turn their back on me - I will not do it. Because truth and justice are voiced in the eyes, not in the back

            - Kravchenko summarized.

            Let us remind you

            The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

            Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office. Prior to his appointment as Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that - as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

            Addition

            On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received submission of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General.

            The post of Prosecutor General remained vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.

            Antonina Tumanova

            Antonina Tumanova

            Politics
            State Tax Service of Ukraine
            Ruslan Kravchenko
            Andriy Kostin
            Verkhovna Rada
            The Hague
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
            Ukraine
            Facebook
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9