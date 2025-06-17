Keeping everyone within the Law: Kravchenko announced his task as Prosecutor General

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that his task as Prosecutor General is to keep everyone within the Law, reports UNN.

My task as Prosecutor General will be clear and specific: to keep everyone within the Law - Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He also revealed the main goal of his activity in this position:

restoring the role of the prosecutor's office as the main coordinator of the work of law enforcement agencies. During the war, competition between силовими структурами is unacceptable - we all have to work for a common goal: protecting the state and ensuring justice;

restoring confidence in the prosecutor's office, both from the public, the public, international partners, and directly from the Verkhovna Rada;

ensuring justice in every case;

inevitability of punishment;

gathering evidence for the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding the crimes of russia. No crime of theirs will go unpunished.

Kravchenko is confident that the measure of justice cannot be the majority of votes.

Justice cannot depend on the opinion of the prosecutor, based only on the formal compliance of the act with the article of the Criminal Code. When a person's fate is decided, it is necessary to see not only the offense, but also the person who committed it. We must take into account his life path, motive, reputation, circumstances under which it happened, and even the time when it happened. Because sometimes both a thief and a hero are judged by the same template - he noted.

According to him, when making decisions, all aspects must be taken into account: what a person has done for our state, for its protection, for saving the lives of each of us. But the decision must be one - fair and lawful.

It is unacceptable for a person to become an object of criminal prosecution only so that someone can fulfill a plan, justify their stay in office, or "highlight" a high-profile case in the media. Position and status cannot be an excuse for demonstrative justice - Kravchenko emphasized.

Regarding justice, according to Kravchenko, it should also be applied to prosecutors.

Together with the team of the State Tax Service, on the instructions of the President, we received an additional about 50 billion hryvnias this year. I know that people's deputies promised prosecutors to equalize salaries. Therefore, I ask you to fulfill your promise. The necessary funds are a minimal percentage of the overfulfillment of the plan that our team has achieved - he added.

According to Kravchenko, real results are possible with effective interaction with the Verkhovna Rada, we must restore the parliament's trust in the prosecutor's office.

One of the priorities is regular, substantive and responsible communication with the Verkhovna Rada, committees that exercise parliamentary control, as well as public reporting on the results of work. I am sure that we have serious work ahead to improve the legislation - he added.

According to Kravchenko, no less important is the external dimension - the reputation of the prosecutor's office both inside the country and abroad, among international partners and in the media. Constant communication with the public should become another norm of the prosecutor's office. Among the important issues is preventing pressure on business and the media. I will also not allow illegal pressure on prosecutors.

As for me personally - I do not bend or break. Therefore, I advise everyone not to waste time and forget about pressure. I represent not a political force, but the Law - and I am convinced that the prosecutor's office should remain outside of any political influence. I will act exclusively within the Constitution and laws of Ukraine. By the way, I have no relatives in the prosecutor's office and, I assure you, they will not appear there. I believe that an honest prosecutor's office, effective parliamentary control, coordination and trust between institutions are the basis of justice in our state. Justice does not look for convenient solutions, it requires courage, honesty and truth, despite any pressure. Someone in the session hall chose to turn their back on me - I will not do it. Because truth and justice are voiced in the eyes, not in the back - Kravchenko summarized.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office. Prior to his appointment as Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that - as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Addition

On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received submission of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as the Prosecutor General.

The post of Prosecutor General remained vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.