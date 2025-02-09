ABC suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor: what is known about the future of the show

ABC suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor. However, the series has not been canceled and is likely to return to the Disney Channel in the future. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

According to the publication, this pause is an unprecedented case in the history of the reality show The Bachelor.

It is not entirely clear why this decision was made, but it is not an unprecedented case - the post says.

It is noted that it is unlikely that the spin-off will be aired in the near future, but insiders do not rule out its return this year.

Recall

A month after the end of The Bachelor, the couple Alexander Budko and Inna Belen announced that they had broken up. The couple had previously had public conflicts over the language issue.

