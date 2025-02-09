ABC suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor: what is known about the future of the show

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25594 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66715 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90496 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110350 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86959 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120538 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101761 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113152 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116792 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155501 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100279 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70827 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40888 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100687 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155498 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145973 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100689 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134983 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136889 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165043 views
ABC suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor: what is known about the future of the show

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84037 views

ABC temporarily suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor, but does not cancel it completely. The show may return to Disney Channel this year, although the exact timing is not yet known.

ABC suspends the female spin-off of The Bachelor. However, the series has not been canceled and is likely to return to the Disney Channel in the future. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

According to the publication, this pause is an unprecedented case in the history of the reality show The Bachelor.

It is not entirely clear why this decision was made, but it is not an unprecedented case

- the post says.

It is noted that it is unlikely that the spin-off will be aired in the near future, but insiders do not rule out its return this year.

Recall

A month after the end of The Bachelor, the couple Alexander Budko and Inna Belen announced that they had broken up. The couple had previously had public conflicts over the language issue.

Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 202503.01.25, 14:48 • 109219 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
netflixNetflix
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex

