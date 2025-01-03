Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 2025

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 2025

Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 109226 views

The Duchess of Sussex has announced her own reality show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In the program, she will share tips on cooking, gardening, and handicrafts with celebrity guests.

The Duchess of Sussex hasn't given up her media activities, and will now host a program in which she will share tips and tricks on cooking, gardening, and needlework. Celebrity guests are expected.

Transmits UNN with reference to Independent and People. 

Details

On January 1, 2025, Meghan Markle returned to Instagram, where she created a new account called @meghan and posted a video of herself running along the beach dressed in white and writing "2025" in the sand. The video was recorded by Prince Harry in California on a public beach in Montecito, writes People. 

This is where the couple moved with their children in 2018 after leaving the royal family. But there's also another big news item in 2025: the Duchess of Sussex is making her Netflix debut in a new reality show that will be released soon. She published a trailer for the new production and did not hide her excitement: "I hope you enjoy this program as much as I loved creating it," Markle wrote." 

In the new program "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex shares her cooking, gardening and crafting tips and tricks with famous guests such as Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters.

Meghan is shown decorating a Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and cream, a dessert favored by royalty including the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla.

"Love, Meghan" is a series produced by Markle herself.

Image

"It redefines the lifestyle program genre by combining practical advice and candid conversations with friends, new and old. Megan shares personal tips and tricks, prioritizing fun over perfection, and emphasizes how easy it is to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, garden and beyond and invite you to do the same," reads the official description of the show.

Recall

Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom is resuming public duties after suffering a respiratory infection. Her schedule will be adjusted to avoid unnecessary stress, including shortening the duration of events.

Charles III announced the list of new knights and commanders of the British Empire31.12.24, 15:56 • 105708 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
Contact us about advertising