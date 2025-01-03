Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 2025

The Duchess of Sussex hasn't given up her media activities, and will now host a program in which she will share tips and tricks on cooking, gardening, and needlework. Celebrity guests are expected.

Details

On January 1, 2025, Meghan Markle returned to Instagram, where she created a new account called @meghan and posted a video of herself running along the beach dressed in white and writing "2025" in the sand. The video was recorded by Prince Harry in California on a public beach in Montecito, writes People.

This is where the couple moved with their children in 2018 after leaving the royal family. But there's also another big news item in 2025: the Duchess of Sussex is making her Netflix debut in a new reality show that will be released soon. She published a trailer for the new production and did not hide her excitement: "I hope you enjoy this program as much as I loved creating it," Markle wrote."

In the new program "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex shares her cooking, gardening and crafting tips and tricks with famous guests such as Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters.

Meghan is shown decorating a Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and cream, a dessert favored by royalty including the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla.

"Love, Meghan" is a series produced by Markle herself.

"It redefines the lifestyle program genre by combining practical advice and candid conversations with friends, new and old. Megan shares personal tips and tricks, prioritizing fun over perfection, and emphasizes how easy it is to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, garden and beyond and invite you to do the same," reads the official description of the show.

