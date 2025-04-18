Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

Easter services will be held in the Vatican on April 19-20. In particular, on Saturday in St. Peter's Basilica, the Holy Mass of the Easter Vigil will be celebrated, and on Sunday morning, the Easter Holy Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter's Square. How they plan to celebrate one of the biggest Christian holidays in the center of the Catholic world - says the correspondent UNN.

Easter without the Pope

For the past few months, the attention of Catholics around the world (and not only Catholics) has been riveted to Pope Francis, who was urgently hospitalized on February 14 this year due to a sharp deterioration in his health. Despite the fact that the spiritual leader of all Catholics has already left the walls of the medical facility, it became known that for the first time the Pope will not lead the services related to Easter.

In Rome, the Holy Mass of the Easter Vigil in St. Peter's Basilica on Holy Saturday, April 19, will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, appointed by the Pope as Dean of the College of Cardinals. The vigil will take place at 20:30 Kyiv time.

How the Easter Vigil takes place

The word — vigilia,vigilare — means to wait, to watch, vigilio — the eve. The Easter Vigil in the Catholic Church has always been and is the greatest, most important vigil. It is worth noting that there are others - the vigil of the Lord's Nativity, the vigil of the Descent of the Holy Spirit. There were also vigils of various Lord's solemnities, Marian solemnities, vigils of the solemnities of the apostles.

Previously, the Easter Vigil in the Catholic Church lasted all night, as did the Easter Liturgy in Orthodox Christians. However, after the reforms of the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), its time was reduced to three to four hours.

On the eve of the Easter Vigil, the Catholic Church encourages everyone to fast strictly on this day and participate in the Liturgy of the Hours, which uses ancient church texts.

The Easter Vigil itself consists of several parts. The first of these is the Liturgy of Light. A large candle, called the paschal, is lit in the dark temple. It symbolizes Jesus Christ, which is light in the darkness. The fire is passed from the paschal to the faithful, who hold candles in their hands.

Then the Liturgy of the Word begins, during which believers read seven passages from the Old Testament and two from the New. They tell about the whole path of the world from its creation to the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

An important component of the Easter Vigil is also the Liturgy of Baptism. It is then that adult men and women who want to be baptized and have passed all the necessary preparation for this, experience the rite of baptism and become full members of the Catholic Church.

At the end of the Easter Vigil and the bishop's pronouncement of the words "Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen!" the blessing of Easter dishes begins. Unlike Orthodox Christians, Catholics prefer to consecrate only Easter cakes and eggs, although in different countries other dishes may be added depending on local traditions.

In the morning, the resurrection procession begins. It is intended to encourage Christians to proclaim to the whole world the Good News of the Resurrection of Christ. The faithful go outside to jointly give testimony of their faith in the Resurrection of Christ. At the head of the procession is a cross with a red cloth, which symbolizes the victory of Jesus the King over the power of death, and the figure of the Risen Lord. The songs that are sung during the procession reveal faith in the Resurrection of Christ - they sound like a call to join the Easter joy of the Church.

Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday, April 20, the morning Holy Mass at 11:30 Kyiv time in St. Peter's Square in Rome will be led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri. Then the traditional blessing "Urbi et Orbi" will take place.

Urbi et Orbi is a festive blessing and message from the Pope to the faithful. The Pope announces it every year in St. Peter's Basilica on Holy Thursday, Christmas and Easter and on the feast of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, as well as on the occasion of his own enthronement.

As every year, thousands of believers from all over the world are expected to gather in St. Peter's Square to listen to the Word of God together, pray and exchange Easter cakes.

The broadcast of all Easter events in the Vatican will be carried out by Vatican Radio and Eternal Word Television.

Easter period for Catholics

The veneration of the Risen Christ among Catholics is not limited to just two days. The Easter Octave lasts for the next eight days, during which the faithful reflect on the essence of the Resurrection. Special attention is paid to those who were baptized at the Easter Vigil. These people are encouraged not to miss Mass for eight days and special additional readings and reflections on the Holy Scriptures are held for them.

In general, the Easter period for Catholics lasts 50 days until Pentecost - until the feast of the Descent of the Holy Spirit. Only then does the Easter period end.

