President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10292 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40080 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42614 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76749 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30818 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86097 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68625 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153079 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88812 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90766 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
OCU remains the leader among Ukrainian denominations - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6146 views

According to a Gradus Research survey, 29% of Ukrainians identify themselves with the OCU, although it was 32% in 2023. 90% plan to celebrate Easter, despite the war.

OCU remains the leader among Ukrainian denominations - survey

Most Ukrainians today identify themselves with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is headed by Metropolitan Epifaniy. At the same time, compared to 2023, the percentage level of self-identification with the OCU has decreased slightly - from 32% to 29%. This is reported by UNN with reference to survey results, which was conducted on the eve of Easter by the research company Gradus Research.

Details

"Most Ukrainians now identify themselves with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (Metropolitan Epifaniy) - 29%. In 2023, the level of self-identification with the OCU was 32%. However, this year the OCU maintains the first place among denominations, remaining a spiritual support for a significant part of the population," the survey results say.

The second largest are Orthodox Christians without a clear distinction into denominations - 24%. This may indicate not only the uncertainty of some believers, but also the desire to maintain faith outside of institutional frameworks.

The Greek Catholic Church was chosen by 8%, and another 8% identify themselves with the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The proportion of Ukrainians who do not belong to any religion (atheists, agnostics) remains stable: 15% in 2025 versus 14% in 2023.

A holiday against the background of a war that does not subside

Even against the background of prolonged hostilities, Ukrainians maintain the tradition of celebrating Easter. The absolute majority of respondents (90%) indicated that they plan to celebrate this holiday in both religious and cultural terms.

More than 51% of respondents decided on visiting the temple during Easter week: most plan to do it on Sunday, but there are also those who intend to visit the church on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. 20% of respondents did not decide on an answer.

Instead, 29% reported that they do not plan to go to church. It is worth noting that this figure has decreased significantly compared to 2023 (40%). Such dynamics, obviously, is connected with the desire of Ukrainians to live a full life despite the war.

"The change in religious identity is especially noticeable against the background of the political and military context. The increase in the share of those who switch from the UOC-MP to the OCU or choose "no denomination" indicates deep social transformations. Faith, unlike institutions, remains important, but Ukrainians are increasingly looking for a new expression for it. Young people, in particular, are increasingly perceiving spirituality as a private matter. This does not always mean abandoning faith, but it definitely indicates its new forms, which are not necessarily associated with the institutional church," comments Yevhenia Blyzniuk, founder and director of Gradus Research.

Reference

The study was conducted by the research company Gradus Research using the method of self-completion of the questionnaire in the Gradus mobile application. The sample reflects the structure of the population of cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants aged 18-60 by gender, age, size of settlement and region, with the exception of temporarily occupied territories and territories of active hostilities.

The period of the field: 1 wave: April 13-14, 2023, 2 wave: April 11-14, 2025. Sample size: 1 wave: 1330 respondents, 2 wave: 1000 respondents.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Ukraine
