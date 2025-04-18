$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10131 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39700 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42331 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76213 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30572 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85721 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68520 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152825 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88801 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90759 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
How to celebrate Easter deliciously and without overeating: tips from the Public Health Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2714 views

The Public Health Center advises a gradual transition out of fasting, careful selection of Easter products, and the creation of a balanced menu. It is also important to eat in small portions, drink enough water, and engage in active recreation.

How to celebrate Easter deliciously and without overeating: tips from the Public Health Center

Advice on how to celebrate Easter deliciously and not overeat was given by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

Details

Traditionally, after Lent, hosts prepare a generous festive table with meat dishes, sausages, Easter eggs, Easter cakes and other delicacies. But in order not to harm your health, it is important to know the measure and approach the festive menu thoughtfully.

Smooth exit from fasting

After a limited diet, the body is not ready for a sudden load of heavy, fatty or too salty food. It is recommended to gradually start with light meals in small portions: baked meat, vegetables (fresh or stewed), fish, cheese. And no more than one or two dishes at a time. This can help the digestive system gradually adapt.

Be careful with traditional Easter products

Sausages and meat products, as indicated, often contain a lot of salt, fat and various food additives. It is advised to choose quality products with a natural composition, where meat is at least 70%, without flavor enhancers and dyes.

Easter cakes are a real symbol of Easter, but they contain sugar and a large number of simple carbohydrates. The optimal portion, as indicated, is about 100 grams. If you bake yourself, it is recommended to use less sugar, and if you buy, look for wholemeal flour, healthy spices and fermented milk ingredients in the composition, but a minimum of sugar and artificial additives.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein. For coloring Easter eggs, as noted, it is better to use natural dyes: onion peel, beets, cabbage, turmeric.

Create a balanced menu

It is advised not to limit yourself to meat and sweets only and add vegetable dishes, whole grain products, lean proteins - fish or poultry (except for the meat of waterfowl) to the table.

Eat small portions several times a day

To avoid heaviness, heartburn or even digestive disorders, it is recommended to divide meals into 4-5 times a day in small portions, if there are many delicious dishes and you want to taste everything.

Drink enough water

Drinking 1.5-2 liters of clean water daily can help regulate appetite, prevent dehydration, and cope with food overload. A good alternative, as indicated, is compotes, uzvars or juices without added sugar. It is better to exclude alcohol: the claim about the benefits of small doses of alcohol is a myth, the CDC notes.

After the feast - active rest

A walk in the fresh air after a festive meal can help improve digestion and prevent the feeling of heaviness. If the weather and security situation allow, the CDC advises to go for a walk with the whole family.

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealthLife hack
