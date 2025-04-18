How to celebrate Easter deliciously and without overeating: tips from the Public Health Center

Advice on how to celebrate Easter deliciously and not overeat was given by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

Traditionally, after Lent, hosts prepare a generous festive table with meat dishes, sausages, Easter eggs, Easter cakes and other delicacies. But in order not to harm your health, it is important to know the measure and approach the festive menu thoughtfully.

Smooth exit from fasting

After a limited diet, the body is not ready for a sudden load of heavy, fatty or too salty food. It is recommended to gradually start with light meals in small portions: baked meat, vegetables (fresh or stewed), fish, cheese. And no more than one or two dishes at a time. This can help the digestive system gradually adapt.

Be careful with traditional Easter products

Sausages and meat products, as indicated, often contain a lot of salt, fat and various food additives. It is advised to choose quality products with a natural composition, where meat is at least 70%, without flavor enhancers and dyes.

Easter cakes are a real symbol of Easter, but they contain sugar and a large number of simple carbohydrates. The optimal portion, as indicated, is about 100 grams. If you bake yourself, it is recommended to use less sugar, and if you buy, look for wholemeal flour, healthy spices and fermented milk ingredients in the composition, but a minimum of sugar and artificial additives.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein. For coloring Easter eggs, as noted, it is better to use natural dyes: onion peel, beets, cabbage, turmeric.

Create a balanced menu

It is advised not to limit yourself to meat and sweets only and add vegetable dishes, whole grain products, lean proteins - fish or poultry (except for the meat of waterfowl) to the table.



Eat small portions several times a day

To avoid heaviness, heartburn or even digestive disorders, it is recommended to divide meals into 4-5 times a day in small portions, if there are many delicious dishes and you want to taste everything.

Drink enough water

Drinking 1.5-2 liters of clean water daily can help regulate appetite, prevent dehydration, and cope with food overload. A good alternative, as indicated, is compotes, uzvars or juices without added sugar. It is better to exclude alcohol: the claim about the benefits of small doses of alcohol is a myth, the CDC notes.

After the feast - active rest

A walk in the fresh air after a festive meal can help improve digestion and prevent the feeling of heaviness. If the weather and security situation allow, the CDC advises to go for a walk with the whole family.