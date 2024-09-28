Utility workers in the occupied territories are being forced to waive wage arrears. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The enterprises of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, in particular in Berdiansk, began to receive demands from the Russian occupation authorities to waive wage arrears. The heads of municipal enterprises, such as Horlift and Berdianskvoda, received instructions from the occupiers to collect applications for waiver of payments.

This situation leads to massive resignations of employees who do not want to accept unfair conditions. As a result, utility companies in the occupied territories are already experiencing a critical shortage of staff.

The situation in the temporarily occupied Donetsk is particularly striking, where the collaborationist authorities are unable to establish public transportation. Only a third of buses, trolleybuses and trams are operating, as most drivers have been mobilized into the ranks of the enemy army.

The invaders threaten to completely deprive Ukrainians of their rights to the TOT without a Russian passport - Resistance