A bill on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia has been introduced in the US Congress - Reuters

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

A bill on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia has been introduced in the US Congress - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 32608 views

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have proposed a bill to fund Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia. The document contains three sections: support, security and sanctions.

A bill on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia has been introduced in the US Congress - Reuters

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced a bill to support Ukraine in the war with Russia. This was reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document is intended to provide funding for the security and reconstruction of Ukraine and to impose strict sanctions against Russia. The publication reminds that the bill was submitted two weeks after Republicans and Democrats in the Senate introduced tough sanctions that would be imposed on Russia if it refuses to participate in "bona fide peace negotiations with Ukraine."

Efforts in Congress reflect growing concern among lawmakers from both parties about the fate of Ukraine, as Republican President Donald Trump has taken a more conciliatory stance toward Moscow since the start of his second term on January 20.

- the article says.

Ukraine has submitted all proposals to the United States regarding a mineral agreement - Stefanishyna14.04.25, 13:31 • 4486 views

It is expected that individual parts of the bill will appear in any final broad package on Ukraine, even if it does not find support in the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a majority.

"The House bill consists of three sections. ... The first reaffirms support for Ukraine and NATO and provides for measures to help Ukraine rebuild. ... The second provides security assistance to Kyiv, including direct loans and military funding, and the third imposes tough sanctions and export controls against Russia, including on financial institutions, the oil and mining industries, and Russian officials," the publication notes.

Recall

The European Union is working on a 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which will include restrictions against the "shadow fleet." This was stated by Kaya Kallas, stressing the importance of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

Yermak addressed the G7: Russian terror cannot be stopped with words - sanctions, pressure and weapons are needed15.04.25, 00:02 • 3272 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Congress
United States
Ukraine
