A bill on support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia has been introduced in the US Congress - Reuters

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced a bill to support Ukraine in the war with Russia. This was reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document is intended to provide funding for the security and reconstruction of Ukraine and to impose strict sanctions against Russia. The publication reminds that the bill was submitted two weeks after Republicans and Democrats in the Senate introduced tough sanctions that would be imposed on Russia if it refuses to participate in "bona fide peace negotiations with Ukraine."

Efforts in Congress reflect growing concern among lawmakers from both parties about the fate of Ukraine, as Republican President Donald Trump has taken a more conciliatory stance toward Moscow since the start of his second term on January 20. - the article says.

It is expected that individual parts of the bill will appear in any final broad package on Ukraine, even if it does not find support in the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a majority.

"The House bill consists of three sections. ... The first reaffirms support for Ukraine and NATO and provides for measures to help Ukraine rebuild. ... The second provides security assistance to Kyiv, including direct loans and military funding, and the third imposes tough sanctions and export controls against Russia, including on financial institutions, the oil and mining industries, and Russian officials," the publication notes.

Recall

