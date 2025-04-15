Yermak addressed the G7: Russian terror cannot be stopped with words - sanctions, pressure and weapons are needed

Yermak called on the G7 countries to take decisive action to stop Russian aggression. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

During a video meeting with national security advisors from the "Group of Seven" countries, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, called for increased pressure on the terrorist country in order to force it to end the war and ensure a just peace. The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Ihor Zhovkva, and the Advisor to the Head, Daria Zarivna, also joined the conversation.

Yermak informed international partners about the consequences of recent aggressor strikes. In particular, as a result of a missile attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday, 34 people died and more than a hundred were injured. Another strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 took the lives of 19 people, including 9 children.

They use terror as a message. It is clear that they want to continue this war. It doesn't matter what they tell you. They will try again and again to conquer Ukraine. And there will be more such terrorist attacks. When dealing with Russians, we must remember that they are ruthless. Don't look for goodwill - you won't find it - Yermak emphasized.

In conclusion, Yermak thanked for the support and called on the G7 countries not to delay decisions on further restrictions against Russia, strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine and accelerating European integration processes.

To achieve a real ceasefire and lasting peace, we need to force them, not ask. There is one way - more devastating sanctions against Russia, increased political pressure, more defense assistance to Ukraine and its rapid accession to the EU. Other ways will allow Russia to imitate the peace process, prolonging the war - added Yermak.

Recall

Recently, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the war with Russia is not a local conflict, but threatens the entire world. Therefore, he called for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

