"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3960 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22113 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17876 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22893 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31956 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 66031 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61592 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34194 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59727 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107118 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Yermak addressed the G7: Russian terror cannot be stopped with words - sanctions, pressure and weapons are needed

Kyiv • UNN

 3124 views

Andriy Yermak called on the G7 countries to increase pressure on Russia due to the recent strikes on Sumy and Kryvyi Rih. He stressed the need to strengthen sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine.

Yermak addressed the G7: Russian terror cannot be stopped with words - sanctions, pressure and weapons are needed

Yermak called on the G7 countries to take decisive action to stop Russian aggression. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

During a video meeting with national security advisors from the "Group of Seven" countries, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, called for increased pressure on the terrorist country in order to force it to end the war and ensure a just peace. The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Ihor Zhovkva, and the Advisor to the Head, Daria Zarivna, also joined the conversation.

Yermak informed international partners about the consequences of recent aggressor strikes. In particular, as a result of a missile attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday, 34 people died and more than a hundred were injured. Another strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 took the lives of 19 people, including 9 children.

They use terror as a message. It is clear that they want to continue this war. It doesn't matter what they tell you. They will try again and again to conquer Ukraine. And there will be more such terrorist attacks. When dealing with Russians, we must remember that they are ruthless. Don't look for goodwill - you won't find it 

- Yermak emphasized.

In conclusion, Yermak thanked for the support and called on the G7 countries not to delay decisions on further restrictions against Russia, strengthening defense assistance to Ukraine and accelerating European integration processes.

To achieve a real ceasefire and lasting peace, we need to force them, not ask. There is one way - more devastating sanctions against Russia, increased political pressure, more defense assistance to Ukraine and its rapid accession to the EU. Other ways will allow Russia to imitate the peace process, prolonging the war

- added Yermak.

Recall

Recently, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the war with Russia is not a local conflict, but threatens the entire world. Therefore, he called for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday: ‘absolutely repulsed bastard’13.04.25, 20:41 • 4470 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
