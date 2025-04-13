$41.180.14
Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday: ‘absolutely repulsed bastard’

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4507 views

The President of Ukraine strongly condemned the Russian strike on Sumy, which killed 34 people and injured 117. The ballistic missile strike hit the city center on Palm Sunday.

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday: ‘absolutely repulsed bastard’

President Zelenskyy, in his evening speech, vehemently condemned the Russian strike on Sumy, which today, April 13, on Sunday, killed 34 people and injured 117 in the city. The President expressed his condolences to all relatives and friends, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the missile strike on the center of Sumy, 34 people were killed and 117 were injured.

The strike hit right in the center of the city. On Palm Sunday. Only absolutely repulsed scum can do this.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President also explained what is known as of the evening about the brutal attack of the Russian Federation on the center of the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

These were two Russian ballistic missiles. The first hit the building - one of the university buildings. The second exploded practically over the street. 117 people were injured, including children and, in particular, a girl born in 1925.

- Zelenskyy said.

Attack on Sumy: Yermak announced a deliberate shelling by Russians with cluster munitions of civilian residents of the city13.04.25, 14:54 • 30486 views

The head of state expressed gratitude to all services that were on the scene in a matter of minutes.

Doctors, all medical workers are doing their best to help, to save as many as possible. I am grateful and rescue operations have begun.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

President Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to all relatives and friends of the victims.

He also said that many heads of state, diplomats, - leaders and heads of government of France, Britain, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Poland, heads of the European Union, - as well as many ordinary people expressed their condolences to Ukraine. In this sense, Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the presidents of Moldova, Slovakia, the heads of government of Croatia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Bulgaria.

Kellogg stated that Russia carried out targeted strikes on civilian objects in Sumy13.04.25, 18:31 • 9352 views

Zelenskyy reminded that this week marked exactly one month since Russia rejected the US proposal for a "complete and unconditional ceasefire."

Attempts to push back the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front continue, and hatred is spreading in state propaganda.

They are not afraid. And that is why ballistics. That is why every night - almost a hundred attack drones, most of which are "Shaheds", and specifically against ordinary Ukrainian cities

- Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that this can be changed by decisive actions. Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine will protect people and lives.

Macron condemns missile strikes on Sumy: “Only Russia continues this war”13.04.25, 16:53 • 7984 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

