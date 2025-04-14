$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3512 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21248 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17442 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22474 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31566 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65501 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61137 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34153 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59706 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107063 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukraine has submitted all proposals to the United States regarding a mineral agreement - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4486 views

The Ukrainian delegation has submitted proposals to the United States regarding a mineral agreement. The parties discussed important agreements and will continue negotiations.

Ukraine has submitted all proposals to the United States regarding a mineral agreement - Stefanishyna

During consultations on the agreement on mineral resources in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation handed over proposals prepared by Kyiv to the American side. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the telethon, reports a correspondent UNN.

Details

I cannot report many details. It is in itself a positive sign that such consultations are taking place. What can be said at this stage is that the Ukrainian delegation had the opportunity to convey to the American side all the proposals that we prepared here in Kyiv, which were agreed upon

- Stefanishyna noted.

Stefanishyna noted that important agreements were discussed with the American side. Some of them were achieved.

"Some of the agreements have been reached, but I expect that after these consultations, negotiations will continue until we reach an agreement. Obviously, this is not the final round," the minister summed up.

Addition

Earlier, Reuters wrote that negotiations between officials from Ukraine and the United States of America regarding US access to Ukrainian mineral deposits took place in an "antagonistic" atmosphere, which seriously complicates any breakthrough.

It is noted that the latest draft proposal of the Trump administration caused particular tension, which is much more "expansive" and "maximalist" compared to the original version.

Former US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was presented in the last six months of the term of US President Joe Biden, included bilateral cooperation on rare earth materials.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Olha Stefanishyna
Joe Biden
Anthony Blinken
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
