Ukraine has submitted all proposals to the United States regarding a mineral agreement - Stefanishyna

During consultations on the agreement on mineral resources in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation handed over proposals prepared by Kyiv to the American side. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the telethon, reports a correspondent UNN.

Details

I cannot report many details. It is in itself a positive sign that such consultations are taking place. What can be said at this stage is that the Ukrainian delegation had the opportunity to convey to the American side all the proposals that we prepared here in Kyiv, which were agreed upon - Stefanishyna noted.

Stefanishyna noted that important agreements were discussed with the American side. Some of them were achieved.

"Some of the agreements have been reached, but I expect that after these consultations, negotiations will continue until we reach an agreement. Obviously, this is not the final round," the minister summed up.

Addition

Earlier, Reuters wrote that negotiations between officials from Ukraine and the United States of America regarding US access to Ukrainian mineral deposits took place in an "antagonistic" atmosphere, which seriously complicates any breakthrough.

It is noted that the latest draft proposal of the Trump administration caused particular tension, which is much more "expansive" and "maximalist" compared to the original version.

Former US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was presented in the last six months of the term of US President Joe Biden, included bilateral cooperation on rare earth materials.