The invaders threaten to completely deprive Ukrainians of their rights to the TOT without a Russian passport - Resistance

Russians are creating a register of foreigners staying in the country illegally and threaten to include all Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied territories who do not have a Russian passport. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainians who are included in the register will be prohibited from driving, using banking services, registering property, entering into and dissolving marriages, and registering children in preschools and educational institutions.

According to the Kremlin's plan, this should increase the pace of passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territories, as Ukrainians continue to sabotage the receipt of the enemy's red paper, - The message reads.



Recall

Russia aims to bring passportization to 60% of the population of the occupied territories of Ukraine by the end of the year. The occupation authorities have been instructed to increase the number of raids to identify people without Russian passports.