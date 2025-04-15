Enemy troops advanced near Huyevo and Rozdolne – DeepState

The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in new positions. This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy troops continue assault operations in eastern Ukraine. In particular, in recent days, the enemy's advance has been recorded in the areas of settlements near Huyevo and Rozdolne.

Recall

Against the background of hostilities in the eastern direction, enemy troops have advanced near several settlements. According to available data, the occupying forces were able to advance in the areas of Yampolivka, as well as within Valentynivka, Preobrazhenka and Udachne.

The occupiers advanced near several settlements - DeepState