Microplastics in the blood: a service for its removal has appeared in Britain

Doctors at a private London clinic have announced that they have found a way to cleanse the human body of microplastics. This uses apheresis, a method of filtering blood that is usually used in the treatment of certain diseases. This is reported by Neoscop, writes UNN.

As reported, Clarify Clinics in London offers clients a blood cleansing procedure to remove microplastics. The service, which costs over $12,000 per session, is based on apheresis, a blood filtering method commonly used for plasma donation or in the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

According to Yael Cohen, CEO of the clinic, in a comment to Wired, the procedure is so comfortable that some patients sleep or work on Zoom during it. "When it's running, you don't feel anything. It's very comfortable," Cohen said. "Patients take calls, work on Zoom, watch movies, sleep. Those who sleep are my favorites," she added.

According to her, people with chronic fatigue, "brain fog", post-COVID syndrome and even lupus seek help from the clinic.

Although Cohen and her clinic claim to be able to alleviate these ailments, it is still unclear how harmful microplastics actually are to the human body. Although recent studies have established a link between microplastics and damage to human cells and the heart, all of these studies, as Wired notes, have been observational. So far, the only thing that is known is that these mysterious particles have been found virtually everywhere researchers have looked, from our blood, gut, and brain to archaeological sites and Mount Everest.

According to reports, despite the fact that there are no studies on the effectiveness of the Clari procedure, there is considerable evidence that therapeutic plasmapheresis as a whole is a safe and effective treatment for some autoimmune and neurological diseases.

So the desire to get rid of these foreign and synthetic particles from your blood and cleanse your blood in general makes some sense.

According to Cohen, interest in the topic of longevity from technology entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who practiced a more extreme version of apheresis - a complete plasma replacement. His popularity, according to Cohen, has been a "boon" to the business.

