Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next week

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 4494 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 13694 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 17318 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 21501 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 22207 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173554 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 128925 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 106524 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 121926 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249042 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 69292 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 17480 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 38122 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov06:15 AM • 35260 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro after ballistic missile warning08:04 AM • 6118 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173554 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 124790 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249042 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 237757 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 165190 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 5862 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 82780 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 114926 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 86601 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 93155 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1890 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refutes Trump's statements about resuming nuclear talks after the bombings. Iran also denies UN inspectors access to bombed nuclear facilities and suspends cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next week

Iran denied that nuclear talks with the US were scheduled to resume, dimming diplomatic prospects after US President Donald Trump suggested a deal could be reached as early as next week, Bloomberg reports, citing UNIAN.

Details

"I state directly that no deal, arrangement or discussion has taken place about starting new talks," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told state television late Thursday. "Some speculation about resuming talks should not be taken seriously."

Trump said Wednesday that both sides would hold talks next week and "possibly" sign a deal. This would be their first such meeting since the 12-day Iran-Israel war, in which the US intervened by bombing nuclear facilities, disrupting diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, the newspaper reports.

While some Iranian officials, including the president, have expressed readiness for negotiations, they face resistance from others, who are particularly against interaction after the conflict.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that his country won the war but did not say whether talks with the United States should resume.

Iran's Supreme Leadership says it delivered a "slap in the face" to the United States26.06.25, 14:34 • 3468 views

Aragchi also rejected requests from United Nations inspectors to assess the extent of damage to nuclear facilities that were bombed by the US and Israel, which he called "significant and serious."

Iran "currently" has no intention of receiving International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, he said.

IAEA staff remained in the country throughout the Israeli campaign but were unable to conduct inspections during the bombings, and Iran continued to block access even after this week's ceasefire.

This means that inspectors cannot account for the whereabouts of Tehran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, which Israel and its allies believe could be used to build a nuclear weapon. Iran insists that its atomic program is peaceful.

A new law that took effect Thursday suspended all cooperation with the IAEA after officials accused the agency of giving Israel a pretext to launch its attacks, saying it could not determine whether Iran's nuclear program was "exclusively peaceful."

Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA27.06.25, 03:28 • 130641 view

It is still unclear how the government will implement the law. Iran can only cease cooperation if it officially withdraws from the international agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, which is a more escalatory step that it has not yet taken, the newspaper writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9