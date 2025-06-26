Iran's Supreme Leadership says it delivered a "slap in the face" to the United States

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 9946 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27359 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 26010 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72453 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 46172 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 49096 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 59955 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 90564 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 93711 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91496 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 76257 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 60498 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29422 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 44840 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 5368 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27354 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72450 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 95366 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 101820 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 109623 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29707 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 42365 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 50406 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 45251 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 80228 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Iran's Supreme Leadership says it delivered a "slap in the face" to the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country delivered a "strong slap" to the United States and "defeated" Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leadership says it delivered a "slap in the face" to the United States

In a rare statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed his country's "victory" over Israel. UNN reports with reference to AFP, BBC and IRNA.

Details

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement to the nation that his country had inflicted a "strong slap" on the United States.

I would like to congratulate the great Iranian nation: first of all, on its victory over the Zionist regime. .. The Zionist regime has almost collapsed and has been crushed by the attacks of the Islamic Republic.

- Ali Khamenei said in a written statement.

The Ayatollah's statement was published by the official IRNA news agency.

It should be noted that, according to the BBC, the Supreme Leader of Iran has not been seen for more than a week.

He last made a televised statement from an unknown location on June 18.

- the news agency reports.

Israeli media questioned the whereabouts of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

BBC Monitoring, which analyzes media reports, notes that Israeli media are keen to highlight the prospects for regime change inside Iran.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced future talks with Iran on its abandonment of nuclear ambitions following a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program.

The IDF announced that Israeli forces have pushed back the Iranian nuclear program for years.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9