Iran's Supreme Leadership says it delivered a "slap in the face" to the United States

In a rare statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed his country's "victory" over Israel. UNN reports with reference to AFP, BBC and IRNA.

Details

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement to the nation that his country had inflicted a "strong slap" on the United States.

I would like to congratulate the great Iranian nation: first of all, on its victory over the Zionist regime. .. The Zionist regime has almost collapsed and has been crushed by the attacks of the Islamic Republic. - Ali Khamenei said in a written statement.

The Ayatollah's statement was published by the official IRNA news agency.

It should be noted that, according to the BBC, the Supreme Leader of Iran has not been seen for more than a week.

He last made a televised statement from an unknown location on June 18. - the news agency reports.

Israeli media questioned the whereabouts of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

BBC Monitoring, which analyzes media reports, notes that Israeli media are keen to highlight the prospects for regime change inside Iran.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced future talks with Iran on its abandonment of nuclear ambitions following a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program.

The IDF announced that Israeli forces have pushed back the Iranian nuclear program for years.