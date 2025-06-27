Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran is ceasing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was reported by The Times of Israel, citing Araghchi's statement, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Iranian parliament passed a bill on ceasing cooperation with the IAEA, which was subsequently finally approved by the Guardian Council of the Islamic Revolution, after which it became mandatory for execution.

The bill, approved (by parliament – Ed.) and today confirmed by the Guardian Council... is mandatory for us, and there is no doubt about its implementation. From now on, our relations and cooperation with (the IAEA – Ed.) will take a new form - stated Araghchi.

The publication notes that this step signals a significant reduction in the transparency of Iran's nuclear program and could significantly affect future international negotiations, especially amid escalating tensions between Tehran and the West.

Recall

Previously, US President Donald Trump stated about upcoming negotiations with Iran regarding its renunciation of nuclear ambitions after a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program. This happened after successful bombings, which, according to him, set back Iran's nuclear program by decades, despite differences in US intelligence assessments.