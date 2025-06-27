Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA
Kyiv • UNN
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the cessation of cooperation with the IAEA after the approval of the corresponding bill. The decision of the Iranian parliament, finally approved by the Guardian Council, is binding, which will reduce the transparency of the nuclear program.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran is ceasing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was reported by The Times of Israel, citing Araghchi's statement, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that the Iranian parliament passed a bill on ceasing cooperation with the IAEA, which was subsequently finally approved by the Guardian Council of the Islamic Revolution, after which it became mandatory for execution.
The bill, approved (by parliament – Ed.) and today confirmed by the Guardian Council... is mandatory for us, and there is no doubt about its implementation. From now on, our relations and cooperation with (the IAEA – Ed.) will take a new form
The publication notes that this step signals a significant reduction in the transparency of Iran's nuclear program and could significantly affect future international negotiations, especially amid escalating tensions between Tehran and the West.
Recall
Previously, US President Donald Trump stated about upcoming negotiations with Iran regarding its renunciation of nuclear ambitions after a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program. This happened after successful bombings, which, according to him, set back Iran's nuclear program by decades, despite differences in US intelligence assessments.