Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA

"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 08:26 AM
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Publications
Exclusives
China calls on NATO not to use Beijing's policies as a pretext for increasing military spending
June 26, 04:10 PM
The Kremlin ordered the occupied Ukrainian lands in the temporarily occupied territories to be prepared for the logistics of war - CNS
June 26, 05:20 PM
The Main Intelligence Directorate caused a rumble in Bryansk: intelligence drones attacked missile fuel storage depots
June 26, 06:12 PM
Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: two people injured, livestock killed
07:54 PM
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine
10:17 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again
June 26, 03:27 PM
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals
June 25, 05:45 PM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together
June 26, 01:18 PM
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film
June 26, 07:00 AM
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death
June 25, 05:48 PM
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests
June 25, 04:39 PM
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"
June 25, 03:21 PM
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the cessation of cooperation with the IAEA after the approval of the corresponding bill. The decision of the Iranian parliament, finally approved by the Guardian Council, is binding, which will reduce the transparency of the nuclear program.

Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran is ceasing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was reported by The Times of Israel, citing Araghchi's statement, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Iranian parliament passed a bill on ceasing cooperation with the IAEA, which was subsequently finally approved by the Guardian Council of the Islamic Revolution, after which it became mandatory for execution.

The bill, approved (by parliament – Ed.) and today confirmed by the Guardian Council... is mandatory for us, and there is no doubt about its implementation. From now on, our relations and cooperation with (the IAEA – Ed.) will take a new form

- stated Araghchi.

The publication notes that this step signals a significant reduction in the transparency of Iran's nuclear program and could significantly affect future international negotiations, especially amid escalating tensions between Tehran and the West.

Recall

Previously, US President Donald Trump stated about upcoming negotiations with Iran regarding its renunciation of nuclear ambitions after a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program. This happened after successful bombings, which, according to him, set back Iran's nuclear program by decades, despite differences in US intelligence assessments.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran
