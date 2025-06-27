Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30

The High Anti-Corruption Court has adjourned the case of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of power and illicit enrichment on an especially large scale, until 4:30 PM on June 27, reports UNN correspondent.

The HACC judge announced a recess until 4:30 PM. Prior to this, Chernyshov's defense requested to refuse consideration of the motion for a preventive measure.

In turn, the prosecutor asked the court to satisfy the motion to apply a preventive measure to Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120,002,668, as well as to impose a number of procedural obligations, including notifying the investigator of changes in residence and work, not moving without permission, refraining from communicating with suspects, etc.

According to the prosecutor, such a bail amount is affordable and capable of ensuring proper procedural conduct.

Supplement

Today, the High Anti-Corruption Court began a session on choosing a preventive measure for the current Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of power and illicit enrichment on an especially large scale. Chernyshov himself considers the suspicion of abuse of power and bribery reported to him to be unfounded.

Context

On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, reported that he had received a notice of suspicion. Later, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been served with a notice of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe on an especially large scale for himself and third parties.

Chernyshov's foreign travel scandal

Media reported that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week – former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, Chernyshov's home was searched, and at the time the suspicions were served on his associates, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of the week, which ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, carrying out tasks related to opening hubs and the issue of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of the business trip.

Chernyshov , on June 22, amid previous rumors of "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Addendum

SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have led to over UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

HACC arrested the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz", Vasyl Volodin, with the possibility of bail of UAH 20 million; he is suspected of a corruption scheme in the construction sector.