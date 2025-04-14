Beth Gibbons of Portishead performed at Coachella for the first time in 17 years: she performed the hit Glory Box

British singer, Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons, performed on stage at the Coachella festival on Saturday, April 12. This was her first solo performance and her first performance since Portishead appeared on stage at the same festival in 2008. This was reported by NME, reports UNN.

During the performance, Gibbons performed the song "Glory Box", which was written in 1994. The singer's performance consisted of 10 songs, including "Tell Me Who You Are Today", "Floating On A Moment", "Lost Changes", "Beyond The Sun", "Reaching Out", etc.

Gibbons is touring solo in various countries around the world, including North America. The tour is in support of her debut solo album "Lives Outgrown".

The band Portishead appeared in Bristol, UK in 1991. It is considered one of the main representatives of the Bristol underground scene: during its existence, the musicians released 4 albums. In 2022, Portishead performed at a concert to support refugees and children affected by Russian aggression against Ukraine.

