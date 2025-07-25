"We have nothing more to talk about": Maria Kovalchuk's mother, who was disfigured in Dubai, left the broadcast after a dispute with Sukhanov

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 2960 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 29154 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 15562 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 18627 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 36194 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 27136 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 46127 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 48548 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 90320 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 48712 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy said what would happen if the Verkhovna Rada did not vote for the new bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 25, 07:59 AM • 10886 views
Russians have started the first talks about a leaders' meeting - ZelenskyyJuly 25, 08:57 AM • 10329 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 98309 views
Astronomer HR Director Christine Cabot, who hugged a colleague at a Coldplay concert, has resignedJuly 25, 09:57 AM • 8312 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the front11:50 AM • 25979 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?02:49 PM • 29154 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 36194 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 99205 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 93842 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 113728 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Lviv Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 236739 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 351568 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 431663 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 432721 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 418750 views
Actual
Su-34
Starlink
TikTok
Dassault Mirage 2000
An-178

"We have nothing more to talk about": Maria Kovalchuk's mother, who was disfigured in Dubai, left the broadcast after a dispute with Sukhanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The mother of Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk, Hanna, prematurely ended her conversation with TV host Oleksiy Sukhanov. The reason was questions regarding her interview with Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, which was released earlier than the agreed exclusive with the Ukrainian TV channel.

"We have nothing more to talk about": Maria Kovalchuk's mother, who was disfigured in Dubai, left the broadcast after a dispute with Sukhanov

Hanna, the mother of Maria Kovalchuk, a model who was injured in Dubai by Russian spoiled rich kids, emotionally interrupted a conversation with host Oleksiy Sukhanov. The reason was the showman's questions about why the woman gave an interview to Russian Ksenia Sobchak, which was released earlier than the agreed exclusive with the Ukrainian TV channel, writes UNN.

Details

The host explained that he recorded an exclusive interview with the mother of the injured model, in which she for the first time detailed the tragic events of that party. This video was supposed to reveal important circumstances of the case to the public.

However, without warning, the woman shared the same information in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak. The recording of the Ukrainian interview was published later.

The angry woman explained that she decided to turn to the Russians because the attackers on her daughter are citizens of the Russian Federation. According to her, she sought to convey the truth to them and achieve justice.

I gave an interview because citizens of the Russian Federation are involved here. If they were not involved in this story, then, accordingly, I would not have given an interview. Human factor, you understand? Because citizens of this country may have more influence on these people. They will be able to find them on the territory of their country, perhaps somehow influence them. I just want to convey the truth and information about what really happened

 - the woman stated.

In response, Sukhanov asked how one could trust representatives of a country whose citizens mutilated her daughter? In response, the model's mother noted that she did not rely on the Russians, but only wanted to convey her position to those who slandered Maria.

I needed to convey and prove to these Russians who wrote all this dirt. And they mutilated my child. It so happened that there is a war now. Yes, they are on our land, they are simply destroying it. I saved my children under this destruction. And I also gave an interview about how Kherson was destroyed and why I left there. But it so happened that it was the Russians who mutilated my child

 - she added.

The host emphasized that the interview with Sobchak looks like political manipulation, and speaking Russian only reinforced narratives about "brotherly peoples."

Please tell me, why are there such questions about the Russian language now? I grew up in Kherson, we all spoke and studied Russian. I know both Russian and Ukrainian. Now you are moving on to personal matters and starting to divide languages. How would Russians understand me if I spoke Ukrainian? I wanted to convey information to them

– asked Kovalchuk's mother.

After that, she stated that she had nothing more to talk about with the host, and left the air, ending the conversation prematurely.

This is your point of view that you convey. In my defense, because you forced me to justify myself, I explained my point of view and I explained my goal and why I acted this way. If you want to hear something else from me – you won't hear it, and everything I had to say I said. Thank you for your attention. We just have nothing more to talk about

 - Hanna summarized and left the air.

It should be noted that in a dialogue with Sobchak, Hanna Kovalchuk formulated her attitude to the war, calling it "political," and at the same time said that she was loyal to Russians who do not participate in the war.

Recall

Daily Mail reported that Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk, who went missing after a party in early March, was found in Dubai on the side of the road with horrific injuries.

According to several Ukrainian media outlets, she was supposed to come to the event "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business." The model told her mother Anna that she would stay overnight with these representatives, but later disappeared. Maria booked a flight to Thailand that departed from Dubai on March 11, but Kovalchuk did not show up at the airport.

On March 19, ten days after she first disappeared, a beaten and bloody Maria was found on the side of the road in Dubai with broken limbs and a spine, Russian publications Shot and Life reported.

As the Mirror tabloid wrote, a statement from the Dubai police said that 20-year-old model Maria suffered serious injuries after she entered a prohibited construction site alone and fell from a height.

However, in a comment to SHOT, relatives of model Maria Kovalchuk called the Dubai police's conclusions that she allegedly fell from a height, which caused her to suffer broken arms, legs, and spine, a fake.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarNews of the WorldEvents
Dubai
Ukraine
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9