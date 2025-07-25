"We have nothing more to talk about": Maria Kovalchuk's mother, who was disfigured in Dubai, left the broadcast after a dispute with Sukhanov

Hanna, the mother of Maria Kovalchuk, a model who was injured in Dubai by Russian spoiled rich kids, emotionally interrupted a conversation with host Oleksiy Sukhanov. The reason was the showman's questions about why the woman gave an interview to Russian Ksenia Sobchak, which was released earlier than the agreed exclusive with the Ukrainian TV channel, writes UNN.

Details

The host explained that he recorded an exclusive interview with the mother of the injured model, in which she for the first time detailed the tragic events of that party. This video was supposed to reveal important circumstances of the case to the public.

However, without warning, the woman shared the same information in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak. The recording of the Ukrainian interview was published later.

The angry woman explained that she decided to turn to the Russians because the attackers on her daughter are citizens of the Russian Federation. According to her, she sought to convey the truth to them and achieve justice.

I gave an interview because citizens of the Russian Federation are involved here. If they were not involved in this story, then, accordingly, I would not have given an interview. Human factor, you understand? Because citizens of this country may have more influence on these people. They will be able to find them on the territory of their country, perhaps somehow influence them. I just want to convey the truth and information about what really happened - the woman stated.

In response, Sukhanov asked how one could trust representatives of a country whose citizens mutilated her daughter? In response, the model's mother noted that she did not rely on the Russians, but only wanted to convey her position to those who slandered Maria.

I needed to convey and prove to these Russians who wrote all this dirt. And they mutilated my child. It so happened that there is a war now. Yes, they are on our land, they are simply destroying it. I saved my children under this destruction. And I also gave an interview about how Kherson was destroyed and why I left there. But it so happened that it was the Russians who mutilated my child - she added.

The host emphasized that the interview with Sobchak looks like political manipulation, and speaking Russian only reinforced narratives about "brotherly peoples."

Please tell me, why are there such questions about the Russian language now? I grew up in Kherson, we all spoke and studied Russian. I know both Russian and Ukrainian. Now you are moving on to personal matters and starting to divide languages. How would Russians understand me if I spoke Ukrainian? I wanted to convey information to them – asked Kovalchuk's mother.

After that, she stated that she had nothing more to talk about with the host, and left the air, ending the conversation prematurely.

This is your point of view that you convey. In my defense, because you forced me to justify myself, I explained my point of view and I explained my goal and why I acted this way. If you want to hear something else from me – you won't hear it, and everything I had to say I said. Thank you for your attention. We just have nothing more to talk about - Hanna summarized and left the air.

It should be noted that in a dialogue with Sobchak, Hanna Kovalchuk formulated her attitude to the war, calling it "political," and at the same time said that she was loyal to Russians who do not participate in the war.

Recall

Daily Mail reported that Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk, who went missing after a party in early March, was found in Dubai on the side of the road with horrific injuries.

According to several Ukrainian media outlets, she was supposed to come to the event "with two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling business." The model told her mother Anna that she would stay overnight with these representatives, but later disappeared. Maria booked a flight to Thailand that departed from Dubai on March 11, but Kovalchuk did not show up at the airport.

On March 19, ten days after she first disappeared, a beaten and bloody Maria was found on the side of the road in Dubai with broken limbs and a spine, Russian publications Shot and Life reported.

As the Mirror tabloid wrote, a statement from the Dubai police said that 20-year-old model Maria suffered serious injuries after she entered a prohibited construction site alone and fell from a height.

However, in a comment to SHOT, relatives of model Maria Kovalchuk called the Dubai police's conclusions that she allegedly fell from a height, which caused her to suffer broken arms, legs, and spine, a fake.