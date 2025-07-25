Ukraine and Russia have reached a principled agreement on organizing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin - Fidan

Ukraine and Russia generally agree that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should take place. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as reported by NTV, according to UNN.

This war has very serious regional and global consequences. In addition to the humanitarian tragedy, huge destroyed cities, we are faced with a situation that will make an even bigger war and division on the international arena possible. This is a complex and expensive war. A war in which everything but nuclear weapons is used. During the meeting, the conditions under which and how the leaders should come together were discussed. A principled agreement was reached on organizing a leaders' summit in Turkey. The negotiating delegations have a lot of work to do here. - said Fidan.

He noted that the delegations of Russia and Ukraine "speak slowly," but there is a desire to "meet in the middle."

If this continues, I believe an interim solution will emerge. There's a trump card no one is revealing. We are trying to create an environment. - added Fidan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders. Ukraine always raises this issue, and the Russian side has also started talking about it.