Russian "Chernika" drone attacked the center of Kharkiv, damaging an apartment building

The Russian army attacked the central part of Kharkiv with a "chernika" drone, damaging an apartment building. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

A "chernika" UAV hit the central part of Kharkiv in the Kyiv district. Residential buildings are all around. - Terekhov reported.

According to updated information, there was an impact on the road, an apartment building was damaged. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.

Airstrike on Kharkiv: rescue operations completed, 4 people saved

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl. One injured person was hospitalized, the rest received assistance without hospitalization.