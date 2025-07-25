Russian "Chernika" drone attacked the center of Kharkiv, damaging an apartment building
The Russian army attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a "Chernika" drone. As a result of the strike, an apartment building was damaged, and information about casualties is being clarified.
The Russian army attacked the central part of Kharkiv with a "chernika" drone, damaging an apartment building. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
A "chernika" UAV hit the central part of Kharkiv in the Kyiv district. Residential buildings are all around.
According to updated information, there was an impact on the road, an apartment building was damaged. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.
Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl. One injured person was hospitalized, the rest received assistance without hospitalization.