Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 10559 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 72121 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 29343 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 31950 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 61592 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 33658 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 50673 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 49564 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91045 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 49050 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Airstrike on Kharkiv: rescue operations completed, 4 people saved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv after a Russian airstrike on a medical facility. As a result of the attack, 17 people were injured, including one child, and the State Emergency Service rescued four people.

Airstrike on Kharkiv: rescue operations completed, 4 people saved

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv after a Russian airstrike on a medical facility. As a result of the attack, 17 people were injured, including one child. Thanks to the prompt actions of the State Emergency Service, four people were rescued, as rescuers reported on their Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the terrorist attack by Russians on a medical facility, 17 people were injured, including 1 child. Emergency workers managed to rescue 4 people 

- the post says.

Rescuers added that 46 rescuers and 8 units of SES equipment, as well as psychologists, dog handlers, and pyrotechnicians of the SES, were involved in eliminating the consequences.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl. One injured person was hospitalized, the rest received assistance without hospitalization.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
