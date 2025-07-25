Airstrike on Kharkiv: rescue operations completed, 4 people saved

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv after a Russian airstrike on a medical facility. As a result of the attack, 17 people were injured, including one child. Thanks to the prompt actions of the State Emergency Service, four people were rescued, as rescuers reported on their Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the terrorist attack by Russians on a medical facility, 17 people were injured, including 1 child. Emergency workers managed to rescue 4 people - the post says.

Rescuers added that 46 rescuers and 8 units of SES equipment, as well as psychologists, dog handlers, and pyrotechnicians of the SES, were involved in eliminating the consequences.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, medics provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl. One injured person was hospitalized, the rest received assistance without hospitalization.